Hartford road to be closed until April

The Illinois Department of Transportation announces Hawthorne Avenue will be closed in both directions to all traffic between Illinois 3 and Old St. Louis Avenue in Hartford.

This road closure will be in place from Feb. 13 to April 15. Signed detours will direct motorists to alternate routes. This closure is required to replace a collector manhole for the Wood River Levee District Pump Station. Work is being completed by Keller Construction Inc.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey warning signs and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

