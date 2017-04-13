Hartford tower to host Easter sunrise service

HARTFORD — Easter is quickly approaching and what better way to spend the holiday than watching the sun rise with family and friends at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Drive.

A sunrise service will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Easter morning, Sunday, April 16. Pastor David Fields and the Hartford Assembly of God Church worship team will conduct the service, which will be accompanied by music. Seating will be provided. Attendees can begin arriving at 7 a.m. for the service; however, the tower will be closed for the holiday. The event is free and open to the public.

“It is a special feeling to be outside in Davis Plaza at sunrise on Easter Sunday at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower,” said Deanna Barnes, project manager for the village of Hartford.

The tower is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for adults 62 and older, active military and veterans, $4 for children 12 and younger and children 2 and younger are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

For information about the tower’s Easter events, call (618) 251-9101 or visit the events page at ConfluenceTower.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter