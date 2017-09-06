Harvey’s angels

A local organization aims to bring relief Sept. 12 to a group of Texas towns overlooked in times of crisis. Three rural towns — Vidor, Galveston, and Port Aransas — are among the focus of Illinois Angels Disaster Relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Jennifer Hays and her wife, Deborah, founded the organization as a response to the destruction caused by Hurricane Katrina. Hays, who also serves as the group’s president, received a call from a friend in Louisiana following the disaster and quickly packed up to provide assistance, which included pulling pets from the rubble of houses. Lori Wilson, owner and operator of Rescue Ranch of Belle Chase, La., called the couple “Illinois angels” for their willingness to lend a helping hand.

Recent Edwardsville High School graduate Taylor Rickey, 18, became involved with the group after the flooding of Pontoon Beach, an event that hit close to home.

“Jennifer reached out to me when I was president of the Animal Rescue Club in high school,” Rickey said. “I worked at the donation drive while she went out to Pontoon.”

Sporting experience with local nonprofits such as Hope Rescue and Partners for Pets, Rickey said the Texas trip will be her first taste of field experience.

“Eight of us will travel to Texas and we’ll be there for about seven days,” Rickey said.

The organization will also work with Lake Charles, La., during the visit.

Over the past 12 years, the group has assisted both animals and humans in natural disasters such as Hurricane Rita, Hurricane Isaac, the 2011 Joplin, Mo., tornado, and flooding in Pontoon Beach. The group became familiar with the struggles of rural Texas towns through a former Joplin resident.

“One of the people that Jennifer and Deb met during the Joplin relief effort was a man with a wife and five kids whose roof had been ripped off of his apartment building during the tornado,” Rickey said. “He later moved to rural Texas and reached out to Jennifer for support after Harvey hit. She knew we had to provide help.”

With larger cities such as Houston receiving the majority of assistance following the hurricane, portions of rural Texas are down to less than 20 cases of bottled water and some entire communities are gathered in but two local churches.

One of the primary needs the group is working to provide residents is bulk feed for animals. Other donations the organization is seeking before next week’s trip include cleaning supplies, paper products, baby items, canned food, animal supplies, totes, Walmart gift cards, and cash donations.

“We will be holding a donation drive at the Edwardsville Moose Lodge this Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Rickey said.

With a goal of $2,500, Rickey herself has donated $1,000 raised in honor of her own Bizzie’s Lymphoma Cancer Foundation, and has started a GoFundMe page with a request for the community to match her donation. The organization would also like to thank Circle K Gas for providing $600 in gas gift cards and Spectrum Brands for donating 10 pallets of pet supplies to the cause.

For those unable to make it out to the Moose Lodge during drive hours but still determined to help, there’s no need to worry. Rickey has driven to the houses of those with donations ready for Hurricane Harvey’s victims.

“We’ve already sent semis out to Texas to bring donations directly to the people and pets in need,” Rickey said.

“The voice of people and animals without a voice” serving as the group’s unofficial slogan, Rickey said becoming involved with the organization was a natural choice.

“I’ve always had a love for animals, and was touched by how quickly the community came together to provide help following Pontoon’s flooding,” she said.

Once they leave for Texas, they don’t know where they’ll specifically end up. Whichever town in which their van arrives will be certain to receive the level of support that prompted Lori Wilson to deem their founders “Illinois angels” a decade earlier.

Illinois Angel Animal Rescue & Disaster Relief’s address is 7730 Mustang Trail in Edwardsville. For more information and to get involved, contact illinoisangelsdisasterrelief@yahoo.com, illinoisangels2005@hotmail.com, taylorjanerickey@gmail.com or visit the GoFundMe page.

