Haunted tours trace trail of mystery

Interested in taking an Alton Haunted Odyssey tour? Be ready to encounter cold breezes, phantom footsteps, dark shadows and disembodied voices — among other phenomena.

For the past 26 years, Marlene Lewis has been providing thrills and chills for area ghost hunters. Alton’s first ghost tour took place in 1992, when she teamed up with local psychic Antoinette Easton.

“I worked for Bluff City Tours at the time and my job was to think of fun things to do on the trolley,” Lewis said. “In 1992, everyone wanted to gamble on the gambling boat here in Alton which had just opened or go to Branson. We had one request from somebody on the East Coast that wanted to know if we had any haunted houses in Alton. I thought, OK, this piqued my interest. I wonder if we do have any haunted houses in Alton.

“I began asking people if they’ve heard of any ghost tales around Alton,” she said. “I was surprised about how many stories there were. I thought, we could make a tour out of this, but I don’t know a lot about ghosts or metaphysical things ... so, I looked in my rolodex and I had a card for an agent who handled jugglers, face-painters, stilt-walkers and psychics. I called, and they put me in touch with Antoinette. After we talked on the phone for about an hour, we realized that we knew each other and that we only lived a block apart. That was kind of the basis for trust in the beginning.”

After Antoinette retired in 2011, the company’s longtime tour guide Gary Hawkins stepped up to help Lewis continue the tours. He first joined Alton Haunted Odyssey in 1996.

“I always had an interest in the paranormal,” Hawkins said. “I always felt like I can feel them but didn’t know to what extent. I met Antoinette and Marlene and went with them on a haunted investigation, and I was like, ‘Whoa, this is fun.’”

Alton is called one of the most haunted towns in Southern Illinois. Many believe it’s a result of the confluence of the rivers, the large amount of limestone, and the traumatic events that are part of the town’s history.

The trolley tour lasts for three hours and begins at My Just Desserts in the historic Simeon Ryder Building. This building dates back to 1845 and served as a courthouse that oversaw cases tried by a young Abraham Lincoln.

“We like to give guests an idea as to what to expect and look for, kind of like Ghost 101,” Hawkins said. “We drive by several places and we’ll give you the history and the ghost stories of those locations, but there are three locations that we get off the trolley and go into.”

The three stops include Alton City Cemetery, the Franklin Lodge and the McPike Mansion. The trolley route changes yearly.

“We change our tour every year so that people can keep coming back and have a different experience,” Lewis said.

In addition to the trolley tour this year, Alton Haunted Odyssey teamed up with Old Bakery Beer Company to provide the area’s first Haunted Craft Beer Walk. The walking tour includes stops at five haunted locations paired with a five-ounce pouring of one of five Old Bakery brews.

Lewis and Hawkins like to tell guests that anything can happen on the tour.

“If absolutely nothing happens, then at least you got a great history lesson and ghost stories,” Hawkins said. “One time, we were sitting in the wine cellar of the McPike Mansion doing a dark room session, and this one lady kept saying something was messing with her hair when she was sitting up close to a wall. Her hair was fairly straight, but when she got up and we turned the lights on, the back of her head of braided. Her hair was braided. So anything can happen.”

“People may encounter something they weren’t ready for,” Lewis added.

Some tour locations may include a sad story or dark history, but guests have rarely ever encountered a negative spirit.

“99.9 percent of the people you run into on the tour are nice, and the same can be said with the ghosts,” Hawkins said. “A nasty ghost could be someone who had a bad temper in life and may be the same when dead, but nothing malevolent or demonic.”

Tours take place every weekend in October and stretch into the first weekend of November. For more information, pricing and reservations, visit the website.

