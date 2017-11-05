Having a ball with burros

ALTON — A packed house at Marquette Catholic High School stood witness to a fun and unconventional twist on the sport of basketball on Oct. 26.

For nearly three hours, attendees were entertained by roughly 60 of their friends, family, and neighbors riding on 10 defiant donkeys courtesy of Chippewa Falls, Wisc.’s, Dairyland Donkeyball.

Dairyland Donkeyball has provided fundraising materials throughout the Midwest for 13 years, but has family roots with the sport that extend back over 80 years. Dairyland provided headgear for player protection, CJ the referee, the game ball, and self-contained units for the donkeys that performed at the event.

The idea for the fundraiser — the first of what’s sure to be many — was brought forth by Ss. Peter and Paul church secretary Julie Noel. Following a rendition of the national anthem, as performed by the church choir, Noel was recognized with a special thanks by emcee Pat Schwarte for setting the fun-filled evening into motion.

“Julie called me one day and said she had seen this online and asked me to check it out,” said Casey Hamberg, president of the Parish School Association. “I looked it up and immediately called the company that does these, and we booked the event right away.”

“Once the word started getting out about the event it went crazy,” Hamberg said. “This event has taken on a life of its own, and it has truly been a fun event to work on.”

Teams competed for the ultimate prize: the “bragging rights” plaque. The teams were sponsored by local businesses, including Ss. Peter and Paul, sponsored by Carl and Joanne Hamberg; Team St. Mary’s, sponsored by Steve and Jane Saale, American Family’s Gerald Fischer, Maneke Jewelers, Jun Construction and Lyons Glass; Team Friends of Our Lady Queen of Peace, sponsored by Elias, Kallal and Schaaf, Bigelo’s, Woodstock, Elliot Grey Construction, Barrett Heating and Cooling; Team Johnson’s Corner, sponsored by Gent Funeral Home, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Riverbend Chiropractic, Precision Electric, Bruce Malone; Team Riverbend Growth Association, sponsored by Mac’s Time Out; and Team Alton/Godfrey Firefighters, sponsored by Sherry Rexford, Jack Schmitt Wood River, Country Financial’s Jeff Lauritzen, Johnson’s Corner, and Ss. Peter and Paul Church.

“We are so incredibly excited to have such a great group of teams from the community for this event,” Hamberg said.

Each round brought eight minutes of nonstop laughter, as players barely missed baskets, clung to their donkeys and were quick to be reprimanded by CJ the referee for any attempt to bend the most important rule of donkey basketball: players must be on the donkey to shoot the ball, pass the ball or play defense.

Ten donkeys — all wearing non-marking, non-scuffing rubber shoes to protect from slipping and floor damage — graced the school’s gymnasium for the event: Earthquake, sponsored by Alton Refrigeration; Elvis, sponsored by Altonized Credit Union; Rigor Mortis, sponsored by Roberts Motors; M.C. Hammer, sponsored by Harry Cavanaugh; Hemorrhoid, sponsored by Newquist & Schulmeister; Rocket Man, sponsored by Sherer Chiropractic; Enforcer, sponsored by Claywell Assets; Super Stupid, sponsored by Stutz Excavation; Widow Maker, sponsored by Crawford Funeral Home; and Ex Lax, sponsored by Bob Sanders Waste. Randi and Michael Tomlinson served as the sanitation crew to the donkeys, with gym-floor friendly shovels and a trash can.

With incredible backing by local businesses — which includes Los Tres Amigos as the event sponsor for the evening — donkey basketball was a resounding success for the school, with 356 pre-sale tickets and an estimated $5,000 raised overall.

“My favorite part of the night was seeing everyone in the community come together and having a great time laughing,” Hamberg said. “You don’t see that much anymore.”

The evening included tie-breakers — which consisted of both an arm wrestling contest and rock, paper, scissors match between the team captains of Johnson’s Corner and OLQP and a piggy-back race between two players on RBGA and the Alton/Godfrey Firefighters, a 50/50 raffle, a piñata that included gift cards to Tony’s, Geno’s 140 Club, Riviera Maya, My Just Desserts, Duke Bakery, and Shop ‘N Save; and a “kiss the donkey” contest.

The audience was also treated to a performance by the Alton High School and MCHS dance team during the intermission.

Although St. Mary’s won the bragging rights plaque in this year’s championship round against the firefighters, each team received a t-shirt designating them as the “big winner” or “big loser” by the end of the first period.

Those who missed this year’s evening of entertainment can be sure to look forward to next year’s game, not only for the laughs, but also as a help to a local school’s fun and unconventional twist on fundraising.

