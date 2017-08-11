Having a hoot

Still soaring strong after 75 years, the Alton Owl’s Club continues to offer itself to strengthen the community.

In fact, its status as a social club for the enjoyment by its members has much expanded over the years as it organizes and hosts numerous charitable events with each turn of the calendar page.

To celebrate its many successes, the club has planned a special banquet — with guest speakers, food, and music provided by the local Owlz Band — for members only on Saturday evening, Aug. 12. Alton Mayor Brant Walker is one of the confirmed guest speakers; state Sen. William Haine and state Rep. Dan Beiser have also been invited.

They are also hosting an open house from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13. Club members wanted to celebrate this milestone with the community it serves and helps strengthen as well, and have planned this event to include food, a bounce house for the kids, face-painting, and more.

“There will also be rock-painting,” said Mark Piepenbrink, the club’s secretary-treasurer. “That seems to be quite popular these days.”

“We are a very family-oriented place,” he said. “With each fundraiser event we host, we depend on the community just as much as our members to bring their families in and help make each event a success. This is a way for celebrating 75 years all together.”

The club hosts a potluck on Friday nights for its membership and a dance each Saturday night. They have other events throughout the year as well. They also raise money and donate to charitable events and organizations.

“We donate to the Alton Halloween Parade and the annual fireworks,” Piepenbrink said. “We donate to Pride, the Crisis Food Center, the Salvation Army, and the Boys and Girls Club. There are a lot more, too.” Club president Steve Kochan talked about the annual Borman Bash at the club, now hosted by club founder Glen Borman Sr.’s four grandsons. Borman’s son, Glen Borman Jr., known best as Pete, was a member for 43 years and passed away in February 2017. Pete’s sons are all members, and although two of them live out of state, they often come back to visit.

“Each year, a different brother is in charge of the Borman Bash,” Kochan said. “He runs the event but also chooses which charity to give the donations to. This last time the BackStoppers were chosen. Over $36,000 was raised for the BackStoppers through the annual Borman Bash.”

Another notable membership is that of longtime member Russ Fleming.

“He is our oldest living member,” Kochan said.

Fleming, 93, did much of the remodeling that was needed, particularly after a 1992 arson fire destroyed much of the club. His beautiful handiwork is evident in each area throughout the venue.

Piepenbrink also noted another annual event — the one members host to support and sustain the club itself. The annual Fall Fest will take place Nov. 18 this year and is open to the public.

Established as a social venue for its members, the club is primarily built upon

those who live within a 60-mile radius of its home nest at 227 Blair Ave. Piepenbrink said the club has 195 members. Some, such as the Bormans, have been in the club for generations.

“It is a great place for people to come together, interact and have fun without having to worry about anyone misbehaving,” he said.

“One can join from outside of that radius as well at a non-resident level,” he said. “Those members do not receive lesser benefits, but they do pay a lesser amount in annual dues since they are not accessing the club itself as often.”

The banquet hall, with kitchen facilities and a full bar, serves as a site for community and private events. With a maximum capacity of 225, its rental options are able to accommodate many types of functions.

“We have hosted other fundraisers, private parties, class reunions, wedding receptions, just about anything you can think of,” Piepenbrink said.

Alton’s factory workers started the club in a room over the Midtown Restaurant back in 1942 as a place where they could have a drink, play cards and enjoy one another’s company. Having a place to go was especially important to the shift workers who worked around the clock and whose options were limited. These workers were known as “night owls,” which is where the club’s name originated.

Kochan serves as the club president, and Piepenbrink as its secretary-treasurer, but both men wanted to be sure to recognize the other leaders who have helped keep the club strong. Todd Pohlman serves as vice president, Paul Zykan as recording secretary, Tom Henry as sergeant-at-arms, and Doug Grizzle as social chairman.

Board members include Mark Bextermueller as chairman, Rick Waters as co-chairman, Mark King as secretary, along with Jackie Jones, Jayson Smith, Carl Nevins, and Mike Lee.

For more information about the club’s 75th anniversary, membership, upcoming events, or rental availability, call (618) 462-4331. You can also email owlsclub@hotmail.com or follow them on Facebook.

advnews.link/AltonOwls

