Hawkins returns to County Board

EDWARDSVILLE ⸺ Granite City Democrat Helen Hawkins returned to her District 16 County Board post Wednesday, vowing to continue her work to protect flood-prone areas as an honorary member of the Metro East Sanitary District.

The County Board appointed Hawkins and two others to the district's board in May after three Madison County board members resigned from the sanitary district, which also has two St. Clair County representatives. Hawkins vacated her County Board post after the appointment.

At its July 19 meeting, the County Board voted 14-12 against appointing Susan Presswood, a Pontoon Beach resident who owns a Granite City hair salon, to the District 16 seat. Hawkins had recommended another candidate, Chris Hankins, but County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler selected Presswood as his appointee. Two Republican board members said they could not vote for Presswood because of her lack of political experience.

“I had quite a few County Board members ask me about this, if I would like to come back,” Hawkins said. “I'm very pleased that I have the friendship of both major parties here, and that's what it's going to take to work together.”

The new sanitary district board appointed former County Board member Steve Adler as the district's executive director. In July, Adler announced the district cut its annual payroll by $1 million to gain ground on $6 million in losses from 2010 to 2016.

Hawkins said the payroll cuts affected 20 employees. Amanda Greathouse, the wife of a laid-off employee, addressed the board about the layoffs. She said a lack of maintenance on levees and other infrastructure maintained by the sanitary district is endangering residents.

“How much is this really going to cost the county?” she said. “I encourage you to discontinue with politics as usual.”

Hawkins said she reluctantly voted to lay off the employees because of the district's financial problems but is reaching out to the region's congressmen and senators to find funds for the district.

“The saddest thing is when we had to lay them off,” she said. “I understand the financial part of it, but I'm just not from that corporate world.”

According to minutes of the sanitary district's July 26 meeting on the district's website, Hawkins was one of three board members who voted to rescind the layoffs, but the motion failed because it needed a two-thirds vote. Those voting to not rescind the layoffs were Charlie Brinza and Don Sawicki, the other two board members Prenzler appointed in May.

The minutes state Adler was assuming the duties of laid-off superintendent Walter Greathouse. A member of the public questioned whether Adler had received a pay increase. Brinza replied that Adler is receiving the same salary as when he worked for the county, but the salary for the executive director position increased.

Hawkins said she wants congressmen and senators to see problems with pumps that need urgent attention.

“We're talking about people's lives and property here,” she said.

“I have a limited time on this earth … so I've come back to get that done,” Hawkins, 88, said. “And after all that is done, I can feel very proud that I was able to help in both places.”

