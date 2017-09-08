Hazelwood woman dies after diving off I-270 bridge

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death investigation of a Missouri woman who leaped from the Interstate 270 bridge into the Chain of Rocks Canal of the Mississippi River on Thursday afternoon.

Betsy A. Watkins, 62, of Hazelwood, was pronounced dead at 4:26 p.m. Thursday at the scene following her retrieval from the canal by Illinois State Trooper James Randolph. The trooper entered the canal, recovered the victim, and attempted resuscitation of Watkins until it was determined she could not be revived.

Watkins was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by her sister and was returning home from a doctor’s appointment when she asked her sister to pull over to the side of the road because she was feeling sick. After pulling over at Interstate 270 and Illinois 3, Watkins exited the car and began running toward the bridge and the sister lost sight of her. A truck driver witnessed Watkins running along the road onto the bridge deck, where she stopped and then dove over the wall barrier into the canal. The incident was reported to authorities at 3:29 p.m.

Interviews with family members noted Watkins had a history of mental illness with past suicidal ideations.

The tentative cause of death based on the autopsy conducted Friday is drowning. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will be undertaken.

The death was also investigated by Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville. Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home in St. Louis.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter