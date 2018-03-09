Head Start’s Circle of Care to mark 25th anniversary

GODFREY — Riverbend Head Start & Family Services will host its 25th Circle of Care Anniversary Celebration and Dinner with a cocktail reception starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Since the event’s inception, the organization has honored more than 25 individuals and couples who have exemplified the champion spirit of a caring community for children and families.

The Circle of Care Award was established in 1994 by Mary Cox, Sandy Lauschke and Nancy Ryrie. The three envisioned a way to generate support for Riverbend Head Start & Family Services by recognizing community leaders who exhibit a strong sense of service and philanthropy.

James Wing, chairman of the Board of Directors for Riverbend Head Start, announced that Cindy Smalley, director of marketing for Cope Plastics and current Head Start board member, will serve as the 2018 Circle of Care Event chairperson. While Circle remains a signature event seeking to raise funds with the help of community leaders and corporate sponsors, this year will be somewhat different. The intent of Circle 25 is to be a transformational ceremony reflective of this year’s theme: Stepping Forward to Empower the Next Generation.

Circle 25 will serve as an opportunity to publicly highlight families who benefit from the agency’s services. It also will celebrate contributions of a collective group from the past 24 years of honorees who have helped to empower and strengthen more than 19,000 impoverished children and helped raise nearly $1.2 million.

In an effort to continue to build the community, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will launch its newly established 30 day, Em{Power} The Future matching gift challenge campaign on April 17. These resources fortify the agency’s reserves and strengthen its capacity to address the areas of greatest need throughout Madison County. Individuals interested in attending the event or participating in the matching gift challenge campaign can call (618) 463-5946 or email circle@riverbendfamilies.org. For more information about Head Start, visit the website.

Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will celebrate the past 24 years of honorees, who include Dr. Paul Pierce (1994), Rod and Jane St. Clair (1995), Essic Robinson, Dale and Carol Neudecker (1996), Judge Nicolas Byron and Josephine Beckwith (1997), Jim Goodwin and Buddy Davis (1998), Paul and Sandy Lauschke (1999), Jack and Betty Jacoby (2000), Don Miller (2001), Anna Beach and Andy Simpson (2002), Ron McMullen (2003), Steve and Mary Lou Cousley (2004), Sen. William Haine (2005), Tom and Jeana Hutchinson (2006), Bill and Pat Kessler (2007), Diana Enloe (2008), Ed and Nancy Ryrie (2009), Mike and Cindy Lefferson (2010), Dr. Robert and Charlene Hamilton (2011), Ed and Patty Morrissey (2012), Bill and Vicki Schrimpf (2013), Dwight and Cheryl Werts (2014), Steve and Jane Saale (2015), Lisa Nielsen and Michael Moehn (2016), and Randy and Beth Gori (2017).

