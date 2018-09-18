Head Start personnel to check car seats

Andi Newingham, family advocate and child passenger safety tech, properly installs an infant car seat base at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center Health, Safety, & Activity Fair.

Every day, millions of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their ages and sizes, most are not — if they are buckled up at all.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of car seats are misused. To help combat this issue, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services announced its participation in Child Passenger Safety Week, a campaign dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible. The Sept. 23-29 observance raises awareness about the dangers children face when they are not properly buckled up. As a participant in this campaign, Riverbend Head Start and Family Services will conduct a seat check event Saturday, Sept. 29, in partnership with Weber Chevrolet, 3499 Progress Parkway in Granite City.

“Every 33 seconds in 2016, a child under 13 was involved in a passenger vehicle crash,” said Andi Newingham, certified child safety passenger tech and family advocate of Riverbend Head Start and Family Services. “Using car seats that are age- and size-appropriate is the best way to keep your children safe.”

According to NHTSA, vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and fatalities are on the rise. Car seats, booster seats, and seat belts can make all the difference.

“In 2016, there were 328 children under the age of 5 saved because they were in a car seat,” Newingham said. “Car seats matter, and having the right car seat installed and used correctly is critical. Even if kids are in the right seat, sometimes they are not buckled in properly.”

Too often, parents move their children to the front seat before they should, which increases the risk of injury and death even if they are buckled up, Newingham said. The back seat is the safest place for children younger than 13. According to NHTSA, in 2015, about 25.8 percent of children 4 to 7 who should have been riding in booster seats were prematurely moved to seat belts, and 11.6 percent were unbuckled altogether.

“It’s our job to keep our children safe,” Newingham said. “Get your car seats checked. Make certain they’re installed correctly and that your kids are in the right seats and are buckled in correctly. Even if you think your child’s car seat is installed correctly, get it checked with a certified child passenger safety technician so you can be sure that your child is the safest he or she can be while traveling.”

NHTSA recommends keeping children rear-facing as long as possible, up to the top height and weight allowed by their particular seats. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing-only “infant” car seat, he or she should travel in a rear-facing “convertible” or all-in-one car seat. Once a child outgrows the rear-facing size limits, the child is ready to travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether. After outgrowing the forward-facing car seat with harness, children should be placed in booster seats until they’re the right size to use seat belts safely.

Always remember to register your car seat and booster seat with the car seat manufacturer so you can be notified in the event of a recall.

Beginning Jan. 1, a new Illinois law will require children 2 and younger to remain rear-facing. Seat belt use is required in all seating positions.

Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and find a certified technician online.

