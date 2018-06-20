Headlines and deadlines

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Edwardsville High School journalism team finished second in state competition April 27 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Pictured are (front row, from left) Nicole Burbach, Anna Kutz, Anna Farrar, Kiara Smidt, Emily Kloostera, (back row) Jessica Fosse, Sam Lance, Ava Fehrmann, Cierra Veizer, and Josh Perry.

EDWARDSVILLE | Anna Farrar’s first trip to the Illinois High School Association state journalism competition April 27 at Eastern Illinois University was one she’ll never forget.

The Edwardsville junior not only won a state championship in yearbook caption writing, she also helped her team bring home another state trophy. EHS placed second with 23 points after winning it all last year.

“It was kind of surreal,” Farrar said.

The success at state has already given Farrar a strong appreciation for journalism.

“I really like journalism a lot,” said Farrar, who also won a sectional title in yearbook caption writing on April 21 in Carbondale. “I’m going to do something with it in college.”

Farrar was Edwardsville’s lone state champion. Nicole Burbach (copy editing) and Kiara Smidt (editorial cartooning) each placed second, Ava Fehrmann finished fourth in review writing, Jessica Fosse came in fifth in yearbook layout and Cierra Veizer (advertising) and Josh Perry (feature writing) each finished sixth.

Anna Kutz (headline writing), Emily Kloostra (photo storytelling) and Sam Lance (sports writing) were the other Edwardsville students who participated at state. Perry also competed in newspaper design.

Edwardsville finished runner-up to Downers Grove South, which won with 25 points.

“We were hoping for the best more than anything,” said Amanda Thrun, the school’s newspaper and yearbook adviser. “To say that we were ecstatic to end up as the state runner-up is an understatement. They were thrilled, I was thrilled, and my co-adviser Lauren (Mudge) was thrilled. We actually earned more points as state runner-up than what we did for state championship last year. It’s really good to get those points.”

Edwardsville has been successful in state journalism competition within the last five years. EHS has five top five finishes at state competition and won five consecutive sectional titles from 2013-2017.

Thrun, who’s served as adviser since 2010, said the students’ strong work ethic has been the key to the team’s success.

“I don’t shy away from letting them know that I have high expectations,” she said. “I let them know that we’ve got a really good tradition.”

The adviser said she preaches to her students that journalism is a different type of writing.

“Clarity is crucial,” she said. “The one thing that tends to trip them up in the beginning is learning the Associated Press style. But the expectation at these competitions is that you practice AP style because that’s what journalists do.”

Last year, Edwardsville finished in a tie for first with Naperville Central with 20 points to win the program’s first state championship.

“It was one of the happiest days of my life,” Thrun said. “I was so happy for our kids because they worked hard all year.”

Edwardsville had 10 state qualifiers this year. Its streak of five straight sectional titles ended this year with a second-place finish to Taylorville.

Farrar joined the yearbook team this year. The junior she was thrilled to join a journalism program with a rich tradition.

“We all have our skill sets,” she said. “Everyone is really different. We all really support each other.”

EHS journalism notes

The Edwardsville journalism team has four state champions. They are Anna Farrar (2018, yearbook caption writing), Logan Brammier (infographics, 2016), Sydney Maples (editorial cartooning, 2009) and Grant Westhoff (feature photography).

Edwardsville became the first Metro East school to win a state title in 2017.

EHS’s quarterly newsmagazine is the Claw, its online publication is Ehstigertimesonline.com and its yearbook is The Tiger.

