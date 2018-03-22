Healogics recognizes Gateway wound center

GRANITE CITY — Gateway Regional Medical Center’s Wound and Hyperbaric Center has received the Center of Distinction from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent within 30 median days to heal.

“Gateway Regional Medical Center is committed to providing a leading wound care program for our community,” Chief Executive Officer M. Edward Cunningham said. “I am incredibly proud of our team for taking the initiative to achieve this designation and enhance the care we provide to our patients and community.”

The center is a member of the Healogics network of nearly 700 wound care centers and provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds. The center offers specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, bioengineered skin substitutes, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, biological and biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter