Health center an in-network provider for most medical plans

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center continues to strive to meet the needs of Riverbend residents.
Part of that commitment is providing access to all patients seeking medical care by participating in as many insurance products as possible.
“OSF Saint Anthony Health Center is an in-network provider for most health plans,” said Mathew Hanley, chief financial officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s. “And being an in-network provider for insurance plans ensures OSF Saint Anthony’s is able to provide services to all products offered through the individual insurance exchanges or marketplace in Madison County.”
Below is a listing of most major insurance plans. If you have any questions about these or other insurance plans, contact Hanley at (618) 463-5611.
Aetna (excludes Aetna Better Health Medicaid)
Aetna State of IL HMO, OAP and QCHP
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield MO
Blue Cross Blue Shield Commercial/Indemnity
Blue Cross Blue Shield EPO/PPO Networks (including BCBS Premier, BCBS Solution, BCBS Basic 5)
Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Preferred (effective as of Oct. 1)
Blue Cross Blue Shield Choice Select (effective as of Oct. 1)
CIGNA/Great West
Cofinity
Coventry/First Health
Health Alliance Medical Plan
Healthlink HMO/OAP/PPO
Healthlink State of IL OAP
HFN10, HFN20, CHC, CHC-Elite, CHC-Premier
Humana
Multiplan
OSF Direct Access Network
Private Healthcare System (PHCS)
United Healthcare (UHC)
United Healthcare River Valley (UHCRV)
Medicare Supplemental Plans include:
Aetna Medicare
AARP Medicare Complete
Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Supplement Plans
Coventry/Advantra Medicare
Health Alliance Medicare HMO/PPO
Humana Medicare HMO/PPO/PFFS
Medicare Part A and B (Traditional)
Medicare Railroad
Meridian Prime Medicare HMO
United Group Medicare Advantage (PPO)
Wellcare Medicare HMO/POS
Medicaid Plans include:
Harmony
IlliniCare
Illinois Medicaid
Meridian
Molina