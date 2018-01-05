Health center recognizes nurse’s compassion, skill

× Expand Registered nurse Shannon Vitale is the recipient of the DAISY Award, presented by senior leaders from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

ALTON — As a partner in the international DAISY Award program to recognize nurses’ extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has awarded its quarterly DAISY Award to Shannon Vitale.

Vitale, a registered nurse who works in the health center’s Labor and Delivery Services, was nominated by a patient and the patient’s family member. She was one of 26 nominations received this quarter.

“We truly appreciate the compassionate, merciful care that RNs provide every day and the DAISY Award is one way to recognize these dedicated individuals,” said Colleen Becker, vice president chief nursing officer for OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Vitale has been with OSF Saint Anthony’s since 2006. In the comments received about her, she was recognized for demonstrating safe and compassionate care and being an excellent educator of patients and their families.

“Shannon has been an amazing nurse for us during the birth of both of our children. She has always pushed to ensure we received the best and fastest treatment possible. She is extremely kind, has an overwhelming amount of knowledge, and never hesitates to answer any and all questions we have.”

The award program can be found in about 2,000 health care facilities in all 50 states and 14 other countries. An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed in November 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. During Barnes’ eight-week hospitalization, his family experienced the best in nursing care and compassion provided not only to Barnes, but to everyone in his family. So one of the goals they set in creating a foundation in his memory was to recognize extraordinary nurses and to thank them for the gifts they give their patients and families every day.

For more information, visit daisyfoundation.org.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter