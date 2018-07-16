Health center seeks public input to assess needs

ALTON | OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is requesting assistance from the public to determine and prioritize health needs.

Residents can participate by taking a survey online or requesting a paper copy at the information desk of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center or OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital.

“Every community has different health care needs,” OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center President Ajay Pathak said. “Through this survey, we hope to get input from a broad set of community members to help us focus our efforts on the challenges and opportunities unique to Alton and the Riverbend.”

OSF HealthCare hospitals conduct community health needs assessments every three years and develop plans to meet the needs the assessments identify. After data are collected and each community’s health needs are prioritized by greatest need, administrative and caregiver teams at OSF HealthCare work together to further support community-based health programs and services, as well as starting new programs to help meet the needs for each community.

“Our last survey identified behavioral health as one of the greatest opportunities for improvement in our community,” Pathak said. “We took feedback from the survey and through a collaborative approach were able to implement an innovative behavioral health navigator approach, which helps those with behavioral health conditions quickly find the care they need.”

The survey affecting OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be available until Aug. 31. To take the survey or for more information, visit the website or contact Tina Zumwalt at (618) 463-5394.