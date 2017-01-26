Health department offers radon test kits

× Expand Wikipedia photo A radon test kit.

WOOD RIVER — January is National Radon Action Month, and the Madison County Health Department is emphasizing the importance of getting your home tested.

While supplies last, the health department will offer radon test kits for $5 each for residents to check the radon level in their home.

“With the presence of radon in this geographic area, we encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity and test for radon in their homes,” said Mary Cooper, the department’s health protection manager.

Radon is a significant environmental cancer risk. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer among smokers. Radon exposure causes more than 20,000 U.S. lung cancer deaths each year.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless, and invisible gas that occurs naturally in the soil. It is produced by the natural breakdown of uranium and radium in rock formations. Radon typically enters a home by moving up from the soil and through cracks and holes in the foundation.

Sump pits, foundation cracks, gaps in suspended floors, construction joints and exposed soil in crawl spaces are areas where radon may find a route into a home. Although a much smaller risk, radon can also enter a home through water that is obtained from the ground, such as from water wells. Once inside a home, radon gas can build up and create a hazard.

The only way for homeowners to know if radon is present is to test for it. Testing is easy, inexpensive and convenient — taking only three days. Tests should be done on the lowest level of the home that is frequently occupied. Tests should not be done in kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms, or utility rooms. Radon is measured in picocuries per liter of air, a measurement of radioactivity.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average indoor radon level in the United States is about 1.3 picocuries per liter. Illinois Emergency Management Agency reports that the average indoor radon level in Illinois is about 4.9 picocuries per liter. The U.S. surgeon general and EPA recommend fixing homes with radon levels at or above 4 picocuries per liter. Radon is a preventable health threat through testing and mitigation. Radon problems can be fixed and usually the cost is similar to common home repairs.

The health department is offering radon test kits for $5 each, which includes all testing fees and pre-paid postage to mail the kit for your results to Madison County residents.

Residents can come to the health department to purchase a radon test kit during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 101 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River.

When you pick up a test kit at the health department, a staff member will assist you with the instructions on using the test kit, and give you valuable information regarding radon, radon measurement and radon mitigation. Additionally, should your radon test results show a high level of radon in your home, the health department can provide a list of licensed radon measurement professionals and licensed radon mitigation professionals for follow-up.

For more information about the radon test kits, call (618) 296-6079.

