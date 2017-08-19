Health insurance rate hikes likely next year

Illinois residents who purchase their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace can expect double-digit premium increases beginning next year, according to newly released rate information submitted by insurers.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, which has nearly 295,000 members in small group plans alone, reported to the federal government that it expects to raise rates by up to 22.9 percent. Cigna Healthcare of Illinois expects a 37.7 percent premium rate hike on its individual plan, while Health Alliance Medical Plans reports possible increases of 43 percent on individual plans.

Insurers reported multiple reasons for the increases, including rising costs in health services and prescription drugs and uncertainties about the future of Obamacare.

“Our product pricing also reflects uncertainty and the associated risks that exist within this marketplace, including uncertainty around things like the continued funding of cost-sharing reductions and policies that encourage broad and continuous coverage,” Blue Cross spokeswoman Erika Callahan told Illinois News Network.

The cost-sharing subsidies, which are distinct from ACA’s premium subsidies, lower enrollees’ out-of-pocket medical costs based on their annual income. But Congress has filed suit over the legality of these subsidies, arguing that funding for the subsidies had not been provided within the ACA.

“No final decisions have been made regarding our level of 2018 market participation, product offerings or rates,” Callahan said. “We continue to monitor the fluid regulatory environment for the individual market and advocate for public policies intended to improve coverage and affordability.”

The rate hikes also reflect higher costs for medical services and drug treatments, as well as a greater use of services and new technologies, according to the company.

A Cigna spokesman said the insurer had nothing further to add beyond its pricing explanations filed in Illinois. But the insurer’s filing assumes that the cost-sharing subsidies would not be funded next year.

“This assumption contributes to the average increase,” Cigna said in its filing. Overall, its nearly 27,000 customers can expect to see a 35.3 percent rate increase on average, according to the filing.

The Cigna filing also reports concerns about changes in the “morbidity profile” of new enrollees and enrolling members. Medical and pharmacy services will increase in cost above 2016 levels, the company said.

Laura Malbry, a spokeswoman for Health Alliance, said that the rate increases to some extent are based on familiar variables such as how often health plan members use their coverage for both serious health conditions and wellness benefits.

“What’s different this year is the high level of uncertainty on the regulatory front,” Malbry told Illinois News Network in an email. “Health plans must plan for the possibility the individual mandate and/or federal subsidies going away. Like many others, Health Alliance hopes lawmakers will continue to meet to bring certainty back to the market.”

Anthony LoSasso, a professor of economics and health policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago, rejects the idea that the rate increases have much to do with normal cost increases within the health care industry.

“General health care inflation is perhaps a few percentage points,” LoSasso told Illinois News Network, “but the bulk of these increases represent the fear of ‘adverse selection’ — that is, that the pool of enrollees will be disproportionately sick and therefore expensive to cover.”

There’s little that the federal government can do to alter this situation, except to encourage younger, vigorous people to buy policies in the exchange, according to LoSasso.

“As it stands now, the opposite seems to be happening — and it’s partly self-fulfilling,” he said. “By this I mean reports of future premium increases will induce many to decide they will not re-enroll next year, which serves to propagate the so-called adverse-selection death spiral.”

If cost-sharing subsidies now provided through Obamacare are phased out, that would mean low-income enrollees would be at risk of higher out-of-pocket fees, or insurers would be forced to absorb those costs, according to LoSasso.

“Either way, individuals would find the plans far less appealing and disenroll, or insurers would find offering plans far less appealing and drop out of the market,” he said. “This would certainly accelerate the death spiral and decline of the individual marketplaces.”

Illinois News Network

