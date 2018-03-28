Health officials warn of synthetic cannabinoids

× Expand Nearly all synthetic marijuana substances come from China, and, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency, 50-65 percent of the profits from the sale of these substances go to the Middle East, particularly hundreds of millions of dollars to Yemen, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is warning people about the dangers of synthetic cannabinoids, often called fake weed, K2, and spice, after six people who used the substances suffered severe bleeding.

“Despite the perception that synthetic cannabinoids are safe and a legal alternative to marijuana, many are illegal and can cause severe illness,” IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah said. “The recent cases of severe bleeding are evidence of the harm synthetic cannabinoids can cause.”

Synthetic cannabinoids are not one drug, but hundreds of different chemicals manufactured and sold. These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they act on the same brain cell receptors as the main active ingredient in marijuana. Synthetic cannabinoid products are unsafe, health officials say, and it is difficult to know what’s in them or what an individual’s reaction to them will be. The health effects from using synthetic cannabinoids can be unpredictable and harmful — even life-threatening.

Since March 10, six people in Northeastern Illinois have suffered severe bleeding. All reported using synthetic cannabinoids. IDPH continues to investigate these cases to try to identify a common product.

Anyone who has a serious reaction to synthetic cannabinoids should call 911 or go to the emergency department immediately.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter