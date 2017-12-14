Health professionals offer cold avoidance advice

SIHF Healthcare is offering tips to help reduce outbreaks of the common cold this winter.

With millions of U.S. cases reported each year, the trained medical professionals at SIHF Healthcare will help anyone beat and hopefully prevent the common cold.

“There are several ways to reduce the risk of getting a cold,” said Brittany Murry of SIHF Healthcare - Convenient Care Center. “Viruses spread through close contact with others, so staying away from people who are sick is key. At periodic times throughout the day, wash your hands with soap and water.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing for at least 20 seconds, and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

The common cold is aptly named — it is widespread and easily transmittable. Those who have come down with a cold should reduce their risk of spreading it to others by staying home while they are sick and avoiding close contact with others. It is common courtesy to practice good cough and sneeze etiquette by moving away from others before coughing or sneezing, always using a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve to cover your nose and mouth, and remembering to thoroughly wash your hands immediately afterward. It is beneficial to disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, keyboard, and phones.

There is no vaccine to prevent the common cold, nor is there a cure. The easiest and most effective way to feel better is to get plenty of rest and drink a lot of fluids. Over-the-counter medicine can help with cold symptoms, but ultimately will not aid in making the cold go away faster. Antibiotics should not be taken, as they are ineffective against viruses, and may in fact make it harder for the body to fight bacterial infections in the future.

A common cold usually is no reason for alarm. However, if you or your child has a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, symptoms that last more than 10 days, or symptoms that are unusually severe, you should call your SIHF Healthcare family doctor as soon as possible. A doctor should be called immediately if a child younger than three months old has a fever. From there, doctors can determine whether the fever is from a cold or if it is something more serious. If it is a cold, they can recommend solutions to help with symptoms.

