Hearing set for Thursday in Illinois abortion lawsuit

Illinois will be the first state in the nation to allow tax dollars for elective abortions after the first of the year, but an expedited lawsuit in Sangamon County circuit court Thursday seeks to block implementation.

Federal Medicaid dollars can cover abortions for rape, incest or if the mother’s life is in jeopardy, but Gov. Bruce Rauner signed House Bill 40 this summer that allows state tax dollars for elective abortions, shocking his Republican base.

State Sen. Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) said Rauner promised Republicans he would veto or amend the measure.

“That’s something that he obviously didn’t do,” McConchie said. “He went ahead and signed the bill as is. ... He is the first governor and this is the first state to legislatively take action to make taxpayer funding of abortion, puts the taxpayers on the hook for that. That’s something that pro-life and pro-choice groups ... alike oppose in poll after poll and across the state.”

Following Rauner’s signing of the bill this summer, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) said she was glad the governor kept his promise to pro-choice groups.

“And the women of Illinois should be (happy),” Cassidy said.

Cassidy was also appreciative of “the words (Rauner) used when he talked about (having) great respect for those and support for those who are on the opposite side of the issue,” she said. “(Rauner) has always said he believes that this is a decision that should be made by a woman and her family and their faith leaders and their doctors and all of the people that people chose to engage in hard decisions with.”

McConchie is one of 12 state lawmakers and a dozen pro-life groups suing the state to block the law, arguing that the state doesn’t have the money and claiming the legislative process was abused.

Pro-life group The Thomas More Society estimates the law could mean 20,000 to 30,000 taxpayer-funded abortions next year if the law goes into effect, costing taxpayers up to $30 million. Rauner’s office has already said the state’s budget imposed by lawmakers is about $1.7 billion out of balance.

A hearing Thursday afternoon in Sangamon County Circuit Court will take up an emergency injunction and temporary restraining order sought by The Thomas More Society and other pro-life groups. The Illinois Attorney General’s office is seeking the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Greg Bishop is a writer for Illinois News Network.

