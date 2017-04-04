HeartLands Conservancy to host annual dinner April 19

× Expand Student Lisa Herbenstreit measures an Illinois chorus frog, a threatened species.

HeartLands Conservancy will host its 27th annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards on Wednesday, April 19, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights. Social hour and appetizers will begin at 5 p.m. and program starts at 6:15 p.m.

The meeting will focus on “Rare Habitats of Southwestern Illinois” and will feature Dr. Richard Essner, associate professor of biology at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, as the keynote speaker. He will speak about his research on the Illinois chorus frog — a threatened species — as well as his experience and research with Bohm Woods Nature Preserve, the last remaining old-growth forest in Madison County.

HeartLands Conservancy will also present Green Leaf Achievement Awards to four outstanding organizations that embody its mission of sustaining and enriching southwestern Illinois’ diverse environmental resources. Awards will be given for Conservation and Protection of Natural Resources, Building Greener Communities, Engaging People withNature, and Volunteer(s) of the Year.

The organization will provide its 2016 Year-In-Review and highlight plans for 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the Board of Directors, staff and members of the organization.

Tickets are $40 for conservancy members and $50 for non-members. For additional event details, or to register, contact Kim O’Bryan, director of development and events, at (618) 566-4451, ext. 10, kim.obryan@heartlandsconservancy.org or register on the website.

heartlandsconservancy.org

