HeartLands Conservancy to host awards ceremony

More than 100 conservation supporters will gather at the Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet Room & Tap House on Thursday, April 19, for the HeartLands Conservancy’s largest fundraisers of the year.

HeartLands Conservancy will hold its 2018 annual Dinner and Green Leaf Achievement Awards at the Main Street Brewing Co. Banquet Room & Tap House, 6435 W. Main St. in Belleville. Registration and beer tasting from 4204 Main Street Brewing will begin at 5 p.m. and a dinner program and award presentation will begin at 6 p.m. Optional tours of Signal Hill outdoor classroom (directions available upon purchase of registration) will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The event, which this year has the theme Kids in Nature: The Bridge to a Healthier Region, will recap the successful conservation efforts of HeartLands Conservancy, specifically the Lots of Love program to convert vacant lots into vibrant natural areas in communities such as the Signal Hill outdoor classroom. HeartLands Conservancy will present Green Leaf Achievement awards to the city of Belleville, Eugene Meurer, and Blessed Sacrament School for their commitment and contributions to environmental stewardship.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Kristy DeGuire, president of DG2 Design Landscape Architecture. DG2 Design specializes in park and greenway planning and places special emphasis on improving people’s lives through nature. DeGuire will address the benefits of therapeutic gardens and natural spaces that promote health and well-being.

“HLC’s Annual Dinner celebrates our thriving environmental protection industry and recognizes countless contributions toward key developments to the region during 2017,” said Mary Vandevord, CEO for HeartLands Conservancy. “Join us for a unique opportunity to learn about what’s happening in southwestern Illinois and the surrounding region.”

Tickets cost $40 per person and $300 for a table of eight people. For further event details and registration, visit the website. Proceeds will benefit future Lots of Love sites.

