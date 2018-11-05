Heavy history

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske The yoke from the fourth and final printing press used by abolitionist newspaper publisher Elijah P. Lovejoy before being destroyed by an angry mob and thrown in the Mississippi River in 1837 made its public debut in its new home at Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library, 401 State St. in Alton, on Sunday, Nov. 4.

An important piece of U.S. history was officially dedicated at its new and final home in Alton on Sunday, Nov. 4. Housed now near the main entryway to Hayner Genealogy and Local History Library, the half-ton yoke of the acorn printing press that had once ultimately divided the country through the power of words is now at rest near where it was first destroyed.

“What better place in the world would it to belong other than Hayner Library?” Hayner Public Library District Executive Director Bernadette Duvernoy said.

Duvernoy outlined the role Hayner now has in preserving the historical piece as its sole owner upon receiving it from former owners, The Telegraph and Hearst Communications. She also talked about the inherent preservation of the First Amendment’s guarantee of a free press that comes with it.

“Freedom of the press is so critical; it is something even more so of importance today,” Duvernoy said.

For Sunday’s ceremony, local actor John Meehan portrayed Rev. Elijah Parish Lovejoy. Meehan said Lovejoy, who will mark his 216th birthday on Nov. 7 of this year, was named after his father’s favorite minister, Rev. Elijah Parish. In his adult life, Lovejoy was not only known historically as a newspaper publisher but also as a Presbyterian minister.

Lovejoy used his words, both in print and behind the pulpit, to empower those who took in his messages to act.

“Even in my short time on Earth, I knew the value of words,” said Meehan as Lovejoy. “I also knew the value of the news and of freedom of speech.”

Rev. George Humbert, retired minister at the former College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Alton which once housed Lovejoy’s parish, also spoke at the Sunday ceremony.

“Lovejoy was more of a pulpit pounder than I am,” Humbert said.

“Lovejoy had seen and experienced racism at its very worst.”

Other speakers at the dedication ceremony included Hayner’s Lacy McDonald, Telegraph longtime publisher Jim Shrader, and Lovejoy Trustee Ed Gray.

McDonald pointed out the city of Alton shares its anniversary with that of Lovejoy’s death. The city of Alton was incorporated in 1837, the same year Lovejoy was murdered. She talked about the logistics behind Lovejoy’s printing press yoke becoming the library’s newest historical artifact as well as how the discovery and recovery of it from the Mississippi River in 1915 rolled out.

Lovejoy was an abolitionist who was fiercely opposed to slavery and published these views in his newspaper, the Alton Observer, after moving his publication across the river from St. Louis to escape those who opposed his views strongly enough to destroy his first printing press in Missouri.

The second printing press put in place by Lovejoy, in Alton, was destroyed as it arrived at the dock. Lovejoy successfully published his paper for the next year before that press was too destroyed. He purchased a third printing press; it would end up destroyed as well.

On Nov. 7, 1837, a group of 20 supporters gathered with Lovejoy at the Godfrey & Gilman warehouse in Alton to guard a new fourth printing press until it could be installed at the Observer. Lovejoy was assassinated that night by the angry mob that had descended upon the warehouse, setting fire to the building and driving out the militia that had formed.

Lovejoy was shot five times and died while defending his printing press from harm and trying to extinguish the blaze protesters had set to the warehouse. His press was dismantled and thrown into the river, and was lost to the Mississippi for three-quarters of a century.

The yoke of the fourth and final printing press was recovered from the river in 1915. It was first housed at the “stone house” offices of the former Sparks Mills, known today as Ardent Mills in Alton.

“It was moved to its second home at the former site of The Telegraph at 111 E. Broadway in Alton in 1937, in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Lovejoy’s death,” Shrader said. “The story of Lovejoy is something that needs to be taught to folks. This is a monument to Elijah Parish Lovejoy, to the First Amendment, and to the abolitionist movement, but also to the racial freedoms we enjoy today.”

Gray spoke about the ongoing efforts of the community group specifically dedicated to perpetuating Lovejoy’s legacy, known as the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial. He said that the group’s mission is “to perpetuate the memory and to provide scholarship.”

Gray also said the official observance of Lovejoy’s birth, a tribute to his life and legacy, would take place at noon Friday, Nov. 9, as it has each year since 1970. The ceremony, which lasts approximately 30 minutes, takes place at the foot of the Lovejoy monument at Alton City Cemetery and is open to the public.

Upon his death, there was no funeral for Lovejoy, no announcement in the newspaper of his death, and his burial was in an unmarked grave on what would have been his 35th birthday: Nov. 9, 1837. Years later, Lovejoy’s body was exhumed from its initial burial site and reinterred at the present Alton City Cemetery at Fifth and Vine streets.

The on-site Lovejoy State Memorial was dedicated later, in 1897. The tall center shaft of the commemorative monument features a bronze winged figure blowing a trumpet. Meehan, as Lovejoy at Sunday’s ceremony, suggested the trumpet symbolized freedom of speech, while the quill pen being held by the figure represented freedom of the press.

He said President Abraham Lincoln had once called Lovejoy “the first casualty of that great war between the states.” Historical notes indicate John Quincy Adams referred to Lovejoy as the “first American martyr to the freedom of the press and the freedom of the slave.”

In 1837, Alton was a scene in the battle for freedom that would be felt across the nation. Many historians consider the mob action at Godfrey & Gilman warehouse as the first, but unofficial, battle of the Civil War.

For more information, readers can visit the Hayner Library website or call (618) 462-0677.

YouTube demonstration of an acorn printing press

× Expand photo courtesy Hayner Library/Crandall Printing Museum This photo represents what an acorn printing press such as the one Lovejoy used in his newspaper production in the mid-1830s would look like fully assembled.

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske Hayner Library Executive Director Bernadette Duvernoy welcomes attendees to the Elijah P. Lovejoy Printing Press Dedication at the library’s genealogy and local history branch on Nov. 4.