Help wanted

President Louise Baker and vice president Vi Spicer are two of the members of the Granite City Senior Club.

GRANITE CITY — For more than 40 years, the Granite City Senior Club has helped senior citizens participate in activities such as bingo and monthly dances.

Now, president Louise Baker is trying to keep the club from disbanding.

“I don’t want to see it close,” she said.

Baker said the club needs new members. There are seven members on the board and all of them are aging, even vice president Vi Spicer, who turned 100 on Jan. 22.

“It’s one of those things we’re trying to keep going, but people die off,” Baker said. “The people who were regulars, a lot of them have died and we can’t help that. We’re all getting older and they are an older group. We get very few new ones in.”

The club is scheduled to have bingo at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Granite City Township Hall. That day, the officers plan to have a membership meeting for anyone 50 and older who’s interested in joining the club.

“We just need a good challenge and go out and invite people to come and participate and take charge so that the older people can retire,” Baker said. “We don’t want to think that we’re taking charge and nobody else is welcome because that’s not right. We want to make sure that everybody knows they’re welcome. We keep asking people, but they don’t want the responsibility because it is (a responsibility).”

Baker said people who are interested do not need to live in the Granite City area.

“We get a lot of people from out of town,” the president said. “We have people as far as away from Mount Vernon.”

The club has bingo every first Sunday of the month and dances on the last Monday of the month: the next dance is Feb. 27. The cost for dances is $5. Bingo costs 25 cents per card, $1 to play and $1 for admission.

“People would have a place to go once a month for the dances,” Baker said. “They don’t have to dance. I always tell them they can always tap their foot.”

The Granite City Senior Club was founded in April 1974 and was certified by the state of Illinois.

Baker, who has been living in Granite City since 1942, has been an officer of the club since 1993. She started out as a secretary.

The president said she had thoughts of disbanding the club two months ago.

“We don’t have anybody who wants to be officers and our board has been stuck with it and we don’t know what to do about it,” she said.

Baker said one of the reasons the club is falling apart is because the dances are scheduled at night and there is no public transportation during that time.

“A lot of people don’t drive at night,” she said. “When we have dances during the day, people don’t show up. We have a free dance that comes in during the day.”

Baker said her children had advised her to quit the club.

“I’m going to be 88 in May,” she said. “I had some health issues and they want me to give it up.”

Spicer, who has been a Granite City resident since 1925, said she wants to stay in the club to help out, but she doesn’t want to work as an officer.

“I sell 50/50 tickets and I enjoy doing that,” the vice president said. “But I couldn’t do much of anything since I broke my hip and that’s two years ago. I can’t sit still. I’ve got to have something to do.”

