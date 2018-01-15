Helping a helper

ALTON — Brian Hanson is the kind of guy who would help anyone, any time.

As the facilities manager at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton, Brian has the know-how not only to keep the church running, but to help others — church members or not — with household needs.

And now that Hanson and his family are in need, the Calvary family is stepping up. He was seriously injured in an automobile accident on Homer Adams Parkway in late September. Doctors at first thought he might not walk again. He is making great progress at a rehab facility in Lincoln, Neb., but he and his family — wife, Amy, and high school-age children, Ben and Haley — will still face expenses they never imagined in future months and years.

Calvary will host a trivia night to benefit the Hanson family at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, in the church’s Christian Life Center, 1422 Washington Ave. Tables of eight are $160 each. Participants can bring their own food, while soda, water and popcorn will be provided. No outside beverages will be permitted and this is an alcohol-free event.

“As someone who has played in and also hosted many trivia nights, I can tell you that the most successful trivia nights are the ones that have a face attached to them,” said Dave Whaley, a deacon at Calvary who will serve as emcee. “Brian certainly doesn’t want to be in this position, but there isn’t a better guy anywhere. He and his family are loved around the church and around the community, so we are looking forward to helping and showing God’s love through our actions.”

The trivia night will also feature silent auction baskets and door prizes. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

For more information, or to reserve your table or donate silent auction items, call (618) 789-0035. Checks should be made payable to Calvary Baptist Church and include “Hanson” on the memo line.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter