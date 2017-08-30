Helping after Harvey

× Expand A Texas National Guardsman carries a resident from her flooded home following Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Local residents are actively pulling together to help the Houston area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

People are mobilizing in a way that has become known as part of the Riverbend’s reputation. The consensus is that monetary donations are the best way to help.

“Right now, everything we are doing locally is going through the stlsalvationarmy.org site,” Greg Gelzinnis of the Alton Corps of the Salvation Army said Aug. 29. “We are taking financial contributions only at this time. Houston contacts on the ground are still not able to access or assess many of the impacted areas yet. It’s all still a little too fresh and raw — too early to do too much. People are poised and ready to help, though.”

The American Red Cross is working around the clock along the Gulf Coast to help thousands of people whose lives have been devastated.

“The Red Cross of Eastern Missouri has 41 volunteers, at least two left from Madison County today, who are in Texas, or on the way,” Regional Red Cross CEO Cindy Erickson said. “We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in need.”

Red Cross officials said thousands have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own — and more rain and flooding is expected throughout the week. The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates as many as 67,000 homes in Texas may be damaged.

Officials said the area of Texas that is underwater is comparable to Lake Michigan. Water rescues were still occurring on an hourly basis as of Wednesday, and hospitals and nursing facilities were evacuating patients and residents. Transportation, travel and housing are expected to see significant challenges for an extended period of time. Schools and airports were closed and hundreds of thousands were without power.

Access into many areas is still quite difficult, and the Red Cross is partnering with the Coast Guard and the Texas National Guard to move supplies and volunteers to where they are needed most. Preliminary estimates indicate at least 17,000 people sought refuge in more than 45 shelters across Texas on Monday night. This includes at least 8,000 evacuees at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston. Shelters are also open in Louisiana as the storm moves into the area.

Almost 1,000 volunteers are on the ground and more help is on the way. They are joined by a group of highly skilled volunteers from the Mexican Red Cross who will help support shelters, distribute aid, and connect with Spanish-speaking disaster survivors to keep them informed about support available to them.

The Red Cross needs financial donations to provide immediate disaster relief. For information, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

“We know Americans are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster,” Erickson said. “Unfortunately, collecting and sending food, clothing and other household items often does more harm than good. It takes time and money to store, sort, clean and distribute donated items, which diverts limited time and resources away from helping those most affected. Instead, the best way to support disaster victims is with a financial donation.”

Blood donations will also be needed.

They are also registering and training volunteers to be ready “if and when the call comes.” To get started with the volunteer training process, you are asked to complete a volunteer interest form at redcross.org/volunteer-interest-form. Upcoming orientation sessions are also scheduled from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at 2430 Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau, Mo., as well as from 11 a.m. to noon at 318 Jackson St., Jefferson City, Mo.

Other local efforts under way by Wednesday morning, with others still forming, include Jeni J’s Gifts and Wine Boutique’s charity event. The business at 202-214 W. Main St. in Grafton is donating a portion of proceeds from Sept. 1-4 to help with relief efforts. For more information, call (618) 786-2737.

AdvantaClean of Madison County is headed to Texas to provide relief items. Contact Donna Green at (618) 616-7638 to help by donating.

Hope Animal Rescues has stepped in to assist four-legged victims. According to their Facebook page, they will perform a mission to help volunteers working to save and care for rescued pets. From Friday, Sept. 1, through Sunday, Sept. 3, a truck will be parked at Atlantis Pools, 3000 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, where donations will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day for distribution at staging areas.

The loaded truck will pull out and head toward Houston on Monday morning. Volunteers with Hope Rescues encourage readers to donate cash through their PayPal link if they are unable to donate the specific items they are seeking, which will be used for the purchase of items not obtained during the donation drive and to help with gas and lodging for volunteers.

They are seeking sleeping bags, slip leashes, large wire foldable crates, pet food bowls, 6-by 8-foot tarps, rain suits or ponchos, Gatorade, unflavored Pedialyte, Dawn dish soap, body wipes, mouthwash, soft food for cats and dogs with pull-off lids only, juice boxes, trail mix, hard dog and cat food in 20-pound bags or less only. For information, call (618) 979-1908.

