Helping cubs find their roar

photo provided by Alton School District photo provided by Alton School District

Longtime supporter and volunteer B.J. Becker designed a logo and donated it to the school district.

Residents from Evergreen Place Supportive Living in Alton look forward to their once-a-week early morning arrival at Lewis and Clark Elementary in Godfrey, where they serve as an audience to first- and second-grade students. Students taking advantage of the district’s Reach Out and Read program, or ROAR, exercise and expand their skills as they read books to the excited group of volunteers during their one-on-one time together.

“I know that this is a very rewarding program for our residents,” said Evergreen’s Diane Steele, who coordinates the volunteer activities. “We always talk about how many students we got to read with and how awesome they are during the ride home. We also talk about how great the ROAR program is because it not only benefits the children but our volunteers as well. It is a wonderful way to start off our day.”

Rusty Ingram, Alton Memorial Hospital’s director of business development, has similar accolades to share from his volunteering experience.

“I’ve been a very proud participant in the ROAR program since its inception,” he said. “Beyond the amazing progress in raising reading levels and abilities of students, it really is worthwhile in spending 30 minutes listening to children read at a 1-to-1 ratio.

“It is a great way to give your time and make a difference, a lasting impression,” he added. “Try it once and you will be hooked.”

“ROAR is such a rewarding program — for both the students and the volunteers,” Diane Schuette of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Care said.

Liberty Bank’s Bret Mayberry and his wife, Sara, also volunteer for the program.

“My wife and I really enjoy volunteering with the ROAR program,” he said. “The early morning reading with the kids starts my day off on a great note, and seeing the kids’ reading skills improve throughout the year proves what a few minutes a day can accomplish.”

“Reading aloud with children helps increase their vocabulary and comprehension,” said Ron Belcher, Ardent Mills community mill plant manager. “But the best part is watching their faces and seeing them get really interested in a story. For the reading volunteers from our facility, that is the true joy. Our volunteers are grateful for the opportunity to help develop this fundamental life skill and to spark a love for reading early in life.”

“The Reach Out and Read program has been impactful and successful only because of its volunteers,” Alton School District Curriculum Coordinator Elaine Kane pointed out.

“Not only are our students volunteering to take part in reading to the community to sharpen their skills, but the community members are also giving of their time, willingly making a contribution and providing encouragement to a young child,” she said. “Both are making a commitment to a greater good, supporting literacy and giving back. Teachers at each building are volunteering their prep time to help coordinate the program. It’s very simple, yet very profound.”

A new school year brings new opportunities for community members to become a part of the ROAR program and its continued success, Kane added.

Last year’s program made notable impacts on students’ reading levels. First-grade students saw a 17 percent growth in the number of those reading at or above grade level by year’s end, rising to 63 percent from 46 percent. In second grade, there was a 12 percent growth in those numbers, a jump from 62 percent at the beginning of the year to 74 percent by its end.

So, what does being a ROAR volunteer involve? Kane explained: “For 45 minutes before the school day begins, students wait in a collective area for the opportunity to read to the community volunteers who come in to the school. The students are practicing their reading, and the community volunteers are giving them positive support.”

“Volunteers read with one student at a time,” she added. “The student will be reading a book that is at his or her reading level, and will spend about five minutes with the volunteer reading. Also, there is no need for a volunteer to call the school if his or her schedule changes. You can simply come on a different morning or the next week.”

Community volunteers are invited to pick a schedule that works best for them.

“If you have 30 minutes once a week to come in to a school near you and listen to a student read, before the official school day begins, that’s great,” Kane said. “If you can only come one morning a month, that’s great too. If you want to come five days a week, or if you need a more seasonal schedule, we have designed ROAR to be very flexible that way. There are always students waiting to read.”

Community volunteers, as listeners, provide individual attention and encouragement. They also help with difficult words and talk about the story, and they sign the students’ reading logs.

“We tried to make it not too much like school,” Kane said. “The mentoring, the interpersonal communications skill development, and the relationship-building are all very important outcomes as well.”

For the 2018-19 academic year, the ROAR program will meet before school Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 11 through May 3. Each building has staff members who facilitate the routine every morning. With its inception during the 2014-15 school year, this year will mark its fifth year.

“ROAR was piloted with second-graders at just one of our elementary schools initially to see if it could work,” Kane said. “Six weeks later, the other schools were asking for it.”

For more information, contact Kane at 618) 433-7825 or email ekane@altonschools.org. Individuals, companies and organizations are encouraged to consider volunteering.

Participating locations and times

7:30-8 a.m.

West Elementary, 1513 State St., Alton

North Elementary, 5600 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

7:45-8:15 a.m.

Lovejoy Elementary, 1043 Tremont, Alton

Gilson Brown Elementary, 1613 Delmar, Godfrey

Lewis & Clark Elementary, 6800 Humbert Road, Godfrey

Eunice Smith Elementary, 2400 N. Henry St., Alton

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter