Helping Houston

The Edwardsville Tiger athletics department sent 4 large boxes of t-shirts weighing 96 pounds, to help with Hurricane Harvey relief in Houston on Wednesday. There were 10 EHS sports programs contributing to the efforts.

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville High School athletics department wanted to do its part to help out those in need in the greater Houston area from the damage of Hurricane Harvey.

When University of Houston men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson announced the Cougars were accepting donations of t-shirts and shoes to assist in the relief, the Tigers were happy to help.

On Wednesday, EHS shipped 4 large boxes of shirts, totaling 96 pounds from Edwardsville athletics to Houston to help victims. Sampson and the Cougar staff are working with officials from the Red Cross, Star of Hope Mission and the greater Houston community fund/Hurricane Harvey relief fund to distribute the clothing to those in need.

The Edwardsville sports contributing to the donations were: boys basketball, football, baseball, wrestling, boys track, boys volleyball, field hockey, girls basketball, cheerleading and boys golf.