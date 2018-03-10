Heroes’ path

EAST ALTON — Honoring those who have served in defense of their country, the village of East Alton officially unveiled its Veterans Memorial Park last November. On Veterans Day 2017, hundreds turned out as this collaborative project carried out by the village, East Alton American Legion Post 794 and community volunteers made its official mark of remembrance.

Local resident Sue Greene initiated the idea for the park, which is across the street from East Alton Village Hall at the intersection of Main and Shamrock streets. She’s carrying the torch into its second phase of development, which includes the installation of a walkway and memorial bricks.

“Anyone who wants to memorialize a veteran’s service is welcome to buy a brick,” Greene said. “The veteran does not have to be from East Alton. The bricks will be laid to serve as a pathway that will also be lighted and lead to the monument we plan to install on site.”

Each pathway brick will be 4 by 8 inches and will include the veteran’s name, along with his or her branch and years of service, with up to 14 characters per line allowed. They are available for purchase at $100 each.

Order forms are available at East Alton Village Hall at 119 W. Main St., the Keasler Recreation Complex at 615 E. 3rd St., and at East Alton American Legion Post 794 at 120 East Alton Ave. Donors can also call Greene and she will mail an order form.

“We want to have pathway bricks laid in time for Veterans Day, as we will be holding a special ceremony at the park again this year,” she said. “In fact, we plan to have one every year. People can order bricks at any time, but we have an Aug. 31 deadline for them to be laid in time for the Veterans Day 2018 ceremony.”

As for the monument, listed veterans will include only East Alton’s service men and women.

“Research on identifying those veterans is being done right now, so if you know of anyone, please let us know,” Greene said.

East Alton’s monument will be similar to one at Central Park in Wood River, but not as large.

“The monument for East Alton veterans will also be made out of black granite with the emblems from the different military branches along the top,” Greene said. “Each name will be listed under the war time he or she served. However, ours will be just 6 feet high and 4 feet wide. It will be placed along one corner of our memorial park.”

For more information about the park, brick purchases or to provide information for the monument, call Greene at (618) 254-4236 or the East Alton parks and recreation department at (618) 259-7411.

