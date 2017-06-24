Heroes aloft

Rapid medical services can be the difference between life and death. When seconds really count and the “golden hour” has begun, hospitals and first responders agree it’s good to have options in critical emergency care and transport. The newest member of this region’s team, Survival Flight 5, is a welcome addition to emergency medical services teams.

Survival Flight Inc. is an emergency medical transportation company dedicated to air medical transportation and focused on the quality of care to patients as well as their safety with aviation medical transportation. The flight crew’s top priority is to extend and enhance a patient’s life by safely providing air transport delivery to an immediate in-house medical staff and facility.

“In the emergency department, some of our patients present with time-sensitive needs,” OSF Saint Anthony’s Hospital Manager of Emergency Services Traci Bromaghim said. “Knowing we can call on Survival Flight to transport these patients to a higher level of care quickly and safely gives us assurance that our patients receive the care essential to help produce positive patient outcomes.

“Survival Flight’s nurses and paramedics are extremely knowledgeable and specially trained,” she said. “Knowing this gives peace of mind to those on our care team as they transfer over patient care.”

Bromaghim’s counterpart at Jersey Community Hospital concurred.

“In the most critical situations, we no longer have 20-minute plus wait times,” Sonny Renken, EMS director at the Jerseyville facility, said. “With Survival Flight literally in our back yard, we can have essentially a mini-operating room, an extension of our EMS, up in the air and on site within a few minutes. They take the paramedic and the nurse right out into the field, and are in constant communication and coordination with the doctors and medical personnel back on the ground at the local hospitals.”

In flight or on the ground, crew members can address just about any medical issue. They have with them anything you might find in an ER or ICU, except for the ability to take x-rays. They can address cardiac needs, administer IV drips, provide critical care attention and medications, deal with advanced airway issues with their ventilator, and also have pediatric emergency care capabilities for children weighing 13 pounds or more.

Renken knows first-hand how much those minutes matter when a patient is facing life or death.

“My son, twice they have saved him,” he said. “With their daytime 5- and their nighttime 7-minute lift times, my son is still alive. Before Survival Flight, I would have waited as much as 20 minutes for emergency transport.

“Because of Survival Flight’s rapid response and availability, we are seeing patients suffering from myocardial infarction or stroke up and walking three days later,” Renken said. “They are still with us.”

The Jerseyville-based Survival Flight 5 team members also help in the emergency room with patients before flight, and they provide training for landing zone care for all the local fire departments.

“They are known for their community appearances and events as well,” Nathan Bishop, JCH Ambulance crew member and head of the nonprofit JCH Ambulance Association, said.

As the association works on raising funds to acquire new cardio-pulmonary resuscitation machines for all three of their ambulances, “a real lifesaver because they don’t get tired or wear out when performing CPR,” Bishop said they recently were able to put new powered stretchers on all the trucks. Survival Flight has helped them raise money through many community events, simply by getting out there, sharing with people what they do and how they do it.

Survival Flight 5, which opened its Jerseyville base in September 2015, is one of 10 helicopter bases. Others are in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma as well as in Illinois; a fixed-wing base is in Batesville, Ark. Its medical aircraft will fly anywhere in the United States where services are needed.

Survival Flight uses Bell Helicopters and Pilatus PC-12 aircraft. The Pilatus PC-12 is dispatched just as a helicopter, does not have to be scheduled in advance, and can fly when weather does not permit a helicopter to fly.

“All Survival Flight aircraft are also third rider equipped,” Flight 5 nurse Kelly Koerber said. “This capability allows a patient’s family member to fly with their loved one when necessary. This is a true advantage, especially in the case when a pediatric patient is flown because a parent or other loved one can fly with the child.”

Koerber is one of a 3-person in-flight crew on board the Survival Flight 5 helicopter per shift. She is a registered nurse with years of experience in a hospital’s emergency room before jumping aboard with Survival Flight.

“A Survival Flight nurse has to have at least 5 years experience in an ER or ICU environment first, along with advanced certifications,” Koerber said. “Being an ER nurse really preps you.

“You do this because you want to fly and because you want to do critical care,” she said. “You do it because you love it, not for the money.” In fact, Koerber admitted she took a significant reduction in what she was making as an ER nurse to become a Survival Flight nurse.

“And I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she said.

Pilot Bill MacIntire said Illinois Department of Transportation requirements for his position include 2,000 hours of total flight time with a certain number of those being helicopter time.

“This is not an entry-level job,” he said. “This is a different world than most are used to.

“You’re working with a medical crew, communicating in two different industry languages at times,” he said. “You’re never sure of the terrain and the situation you’re going into. And often, you go from dead asleep to 100 miles an hour in mere minutes.”

Ryan Novak, one of the paramedics with Survival Flight 5, said his job requires 3 years prior EMS service at a “busy hospital,” along with advanced certifications and critical care certification completed within 2 years.

Each member of the Survival Flight crew brings aboard a highly valued set of skills. With MacIntire as pilot, he is responsible for the flight itself first and foremost, but also brings with him the first aid and CPR training he learned back in his military days.

“I am also a certified mechanic, which is not required for the job but sure can help in a pinch,” MacIntire said.

Novak, as the medic, says he brings with him the “side of the road skills,” or the ability to provide immediate fixes. And with Koerber, as flight nurse, she brings in the clinical and long-term care skills, along with a more expansive knowledge of drugs and administering them.

The medical skills and assessments taking place are a bit different at times for the Survival Flight crew.

“You have to remember that IVs are on pressure bags or pumps,” Koernber said. “Altitude can have an effect on certain things. And we have to fly lower for patients with neurological issues.”

The choice of where to transport a patient is determined after the patient’s health is assessed, Koerber said.

“We go to the closest facility that is most appropriate for addressing the patient’s needs,” she said. “And if it’s a multi-aircraft scene, we all work together to disperse the patients in such a way as to not overwhelm one facility’s trauma care.”

In total, there are 4 full-time nurses, 2 full-time paramedics, 4 pilots and 4 part-time crew members who work out of the Jerseyville base. The company’s chief pilot and director of operations can fill in and fly if needed.

The base, adjacent to the Jersey Community Hospital campus, offers living facilities to accommodate the shifts scheduled for each crew. Nurses and medics are on a 48-hour shift rotation, while the pilots are on for 12 and off for 12. Most of the crew members live outside of the Jerseyville area, so the facilities are welcome and appreciated. There is a shared apartment available in Jerseyville for the pilots.

Survival Flight 5 has roughly a 60-mile service area, generally from Springfield to St. Louis.

“We go into the Columbia, Mo., area too,” Novak said. “Our main radius is about 30 to 40 miles, but we will go anywhere we are needed.”

When a call comes into the base, it’s the pilots’ decision to make as to whether or not they take to the sky and answer the call.

“Weather is the biggest factor,” MacIntire said. “This being the Midwest, storms pop up all around unexpectedly. We have FAA mandates and VFRs (visual flight rules) to follow, but a pilot’s own personal minimums might even be higher. If we decide it’s too dangerous, we won’t go.

“We are also intentionally not given medical information on the patient when the call comes in, so as not to cloud our judgment in whether or not to fly,” MacIntire said.

Piloting an emergency medical transportation unit like Survival Flight has added challenges as well.

“First off, we should note that we do not transport a patient on the side, on the skids of the bird like they did in the TV show ‘M*A*S*H,’” MacIntire said.

“When we are going into Lambert Airport’s fly zone, we use a medevac call sign, especially during rush or peak times,” he said. “They usually send us right over the middle of the flight zone.”

“Fighting the bugs can be tricky, and birds are a problem, especially at night,” he said. “We are in the process of transitioning to night goggles, however. The steerable searchlights on the ground at a scene can also be problematic, and all roads have wires.”

Increasing drone traffic is a new challenge pilots are starting to face.

Survival Flight offers memberships to individuals and families.

“They are so worth it; it’s an awful small fee considering the cost of the flight at the time of need,” Koerber said. “The cost of service, at the time of service, is about as much as it cost to buy an SUV.”

Annual memberships with Survival Flight range from $45 for individuals to $50 for a family household, and group plans are available. “With a membership, the out-of-pocket cost at the time of need is always zero,” Koerber said.

