Heroes in flight

× Expand photo provided by Alton VFW Members of Alton VFW Post 1308 presented a symbolic check Nov. 4 to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight that represents the post’s recent $15,000 donation to the Honor Flight program.

From February to September of this year, members from the community and visitors alike came together as they have many times before. This time, it was through generous donations made to Alton VFW Post 1308 through various activities.

The end result: a $15,000 check presented by VFW members to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight that will allow those who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice a chance to see the Washington, D.C., memorials that honor their unselfish service to the country and its citizens throughout generations.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, members of the Alton VFW gathered to make the presentation.

“This was our second time making a donation,” Harry Kortkamp of the VFW post said. “We were donating the $15,000 that had been donated by the community to us through a few different activities.”

Those fundraising activities conducted by the Alton VFW that led to the Honor Flight donation included intersection roadblocks where drivers would stop and drop a donation in the collection tin, the sales of wall cards that donors would purchase and personalize before they were placed on display, and a dinner and dance at the post.

“The honor flights are available to any veteran, not just a combat veteran,” Post Commander Tom Wilson said. “The flight leaves at 5 or 5:30 a.m. and returns in the same day. Veterans that have taken the flight have come back and told me that it was an amazing experience: just to see the monuments, it’s unforgettable.”

According to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight website, “the Honor Flight program is a nationwide network dedicated to providing all veterans who apply a free trip to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.”

This donation from the Alton VFW will allow Land of Lincoln Honor Flight to honor an additional 30 veterans with a visit to the veteran memorials in D.C.

According to the website, expenses for these trips are covered by the Honor Flight organization, including the round-trip flight itself, ground transportation, food, and beverages. There is no charge to the veterans flying. Trained volunteer guardians provide assistance and accompany veterans on the flight. The organization also gives top priority on each flight to any veteran who has a terminal illness.

