High school students can apply for American Legion program

American Legion Post 199 is accepting applications for boys interested in attending the 83rd annual session of the American Legion Illinois Boys State from June 9-15 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

The program is designed for boys of outstanding qualifications in character and leadership to attend one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction ever designed for high school students. To be eligible for the program, boys must have completed their junior year of high school and have at least one semester of high school remaining.

The first Boys State was convened in 1935 at the State Fairgrounds in Springfield after a vision of three Illinois Legionnaires. About 200 boys from across Illinois attended that camp, designed to give young men an opportunity to learn the operation of American government on the local, state, and national levels. By 1937, attendance at Illinois Boys State session was 1,200 boys.

Attendees learn by doing and during the weeklong session they form city, county and state governments for a mythical 51st state. All aspects of government are considered, from elections to drafting a state constitution and creating laws for the mythical state. Additionally, 9 scholarships totaling more than $15,000 are awarded at the end of the session to boys who excel in an essay contest, an oration contest, leadership, and achievement during the session.

All states except Hawaii have Boys State programs. Each program selects two representatives to attend Boys Nation in Washington, D.C.

The registration fee for the weeklong session is covered by American Legion Post 199 and donations from local businesses. Other sponsors interested in supporting the program are welcome.

Applications must be submitted to Post 199 no later than May 7. An orientation session will be available for attendees and their parents in late May. Applicants will be individually notified of the exact date of the orientation session.

Applications and additional information may be found online, by calling Post 199 at (618) 656-9774 or Larry Miller at (618) 656-7424.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter