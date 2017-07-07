High school students intern with area lawyers

× Expand Students who participated in the Madison County Intern Program included (from left) Liberty Felix of Alton High School, Will Hengehold of Edwardsville High School, Noah Pirtle of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Remington Grosze of Edwardsville High School, and Kimberly Stinson of Metro-East Lutheran High School. Kara Carnes and Cassi Heintz are not pictured.

The Third Judicial Circuit Pro Bono Committee coordinated the annual Madison County Intern Program placing local high school students in area law firms in June to allow students to observe and experience employment opportunities in the legal field and to better understand how the legal system works.

This year, seven students were selected to participate in the program, organized by Jennifer Johnson of the law firm Heyl Royster and Jo Anna Pollock of the law firm Simmons, Hanly and Conroy. The students must fill out applications.

“This program allows high school students to meet with judges and to be placed with volunteer lawyers to observe their law offices,” Judge Barb Crowder, chair of the Third Circuit Pro Bono Committee, said. “The pro bono committee thanks the lawyers who coordinated the program and those who donated their time to make this summer outreach program possible.”

The participating students and their volunteer attorneys were Liberty Felix of Alton High School with Scroggins Law Office in Granite City, Will Hengehold of Edwardsville High School with the Edwardsville firm of HeplerBroom; Remington Grosze of Edwardsville High School and Noal Pirtle of Father McGivney High School in Maryville, both with Gori Julian in Edwardsville; Kimberly Stinson of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville with attorney Jack Cranley, Kara Carnes with Unsell & Schattnik, and Cassi Heintz with attorney Todd Sivia.

The students went through an application process for selection. They received an orientation about the legal system from Crowder and Judge David Dugan and observed a hearing in court. They also learned about confidentiality, attorney-client relationships, and types of legal cases and careers. The program has been in existence since 2012 and is available to any high school student in Madison County. Students interested in applying for 2018 opportunities may do so through their schools in the spring of 2018.