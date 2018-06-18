High school graduates receive Liberty Bank scholarships

× Expand Brock Seymour of Southwestern High School, Kathleen Botterbush of Marquette Catholic High School, Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford, Anna Sawyer of Alton High School, and Cassandra Reed of Civic Memorial High School

Liberty Bank is recognizing recipients of its 2018 Liberty Bank Scholarship Award: Anna Sawyer of Alton High School, Cassandra Reed of Civic Memorial High School, Kathleen Botterbush of Marquette Catholic High School and Brock Seymour of Southwestern High School.

“We are proud to present our 18th annual scholarships to these very deserving young adults in recognition of their high school success and wish them continued success as they move along to college,” Liberty Bank President Dale Blachford said. “It is our pleasure to provide this financial support for their continuing education as each pursues his or her goals and dreams.”

The scholarship was established to reward four graduating high school seniors for their leadership, scholarship, and community involvement. Each year, the bank selects a winner from Alton, Civic Memorial and Marquette Catholic high schools, along with a fourth at-large winner from other area high schools. Each scholarship recipient is awarded $4,000 to be used for his or her further education, which is paid in annual $1,000 increments. Liberty Bank has awarded more than $250,000 in scholarships to students. That figure will increase by $16,000 this fall as the bank distributes annual scholarship checks to the 16 scholarship winners from 2015 to 2018.

Liberty Bank, a United Community Bank, has locations in Alton, Godfrey and Bethalto. For information, call (618) 462-7000.

