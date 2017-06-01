High school students to receive Lovejoy Memorial scholarships

ALTON – The Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial will present scholarships to nine high school graduates at the June Memorial Service/Scholarship Awards Program at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at Lovejoy Elementary School.

Lovejoy Memorial Board President Patricia King will preside and give the welcome. The Rev. Charles Burton, pastor of Unity Fellowship Church, will offer the invocation and benediction. The Alton High School Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will present the colors and lead the audience in the pledge of allegiance. The Alton Municipal Band and Jared Hennings will provide music. Kristie Baumgartner, assistant superintendent of the Alton School District, will be the featured speaker. Lovejoy Memorial registered agent/trustee Ed Gray and Patricia King will present the scholarships. The program will conclude with a wreath-laying ceremony by the 2017 Lovejoy Scholarship recipients at Alton City Cemetery with Lovejoy board member Herbert Cannon presiding.

Alton High School graduate Tyler Stevenson is the 2017 Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship recipient. He is the 72nd recipient of this scholarship since 1954. He will receive $25,000 for four years of undergraduate study. While attending AHS, Tyler participated in boys soccer and bowling. He was a member of the Spanish and Chemistry clubs. He completed many hours of community service at the Alton Boys and Girls Club and Alton Park and Recreation. He plans to attend Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo., and major in computer science and engineering. Tyler is the son of Andrea Curlovic and Elton Stevenson.

Eight other 2017 high school graduates will receive the Lovejoy Memorial Academic Achievement Award in memory of founders Jessie Lundun Cannon, James M. Bailey and the Rev. Joseph A. Brewer Sr. Each will receive a non-renewable $3,000 scholarship. These students are Danielle Folkerts of Marquette Catholic High School and Logan Clark, Abbigail Day, Savannah Fisher, Brooke Frank, Kiara Hardmon, Elizabeth Hanke, and Alexys Williams of Alton High School.

Danielle Folkerts plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis, where she will pursue a degree in physics and psychology-neuroscience-philosophy. At Marquette she was a member of the National Honor Society, Worldwide Youth in Science & Engineering, Students Against Destructive Decisions Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club. She is the daughter of Daniel and Cheryl Folkerts.

Logan Clark will attend the University of Missouri at Columbia. He will major in business and political science. While attending AHS he was a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Saturday Scholars, boys soccer and boys tennis. His parents are Thomas and Kimberly Clark.

Abbigail Day will attend Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., where she will major in nursing. While attending AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Redbird Word, and the girls cross country team. Her parents are Dennis and Maria Day.

Savannah Fisher will attend the University of Wisconsin and pursue a degree in biology. At AHS she was member of the girls softball team, girls volleyball team, Upward Bound and Minority Excellence. She is the daughter of Brent and Yvonne Fisher.

Brooke Frank plans to major in social work at Illinois State University. At AHS, she was a member of Y.E.L.L.-Interact (Youth Engaged in Life and Leadership), FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and the girls volleyball team. She is the daughter of Robert and Cynthia Frank.

Kiara Hardmon will major in biology at Saint Louis University. While attending AHS, Kiara was a member of Minority Excellence, Interact Club and National Society. She is the daughter of Stephen Lewis and Angela Hardmon.

Elizabeth Hanke will major in nursing at Lewis and Clark Community College. During her years at AHS, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and FCCLA. She is the granddaughter of Toni Hanke.

Alexys Williams plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College, where she will major in English and art. As a student at Alton High School, she was a member of Student Council and Minority Excellence. She volunteered at the Alton School District’s Motivational Achievement Center. She is the daughter of Elizabeth Phelps.

