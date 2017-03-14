High school students to run candidate forum

ALTON — The Youth Engagement Program will host the first high school student-run Mayoral Voters Forum from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St.

The Youth Engagement Program grew out of the work of the Drug Free Alton Coalition and is now sponsored by the Salvation Army-Alton Corps, the Alton YWCA and Benjamin Golley, owner of Today’s Place. The program is designed to empower high school students to find their voices in all areas of their life, from creativity to projects that have civic impact.

The forum is being developed, marketed and coordinated by student volunteers from the program.

“I am very excited and believe that it will be a big step in educating our teens about local government,” said Marissa Whiteside, event coordinator from YEP. “Students who can … or will soon be able to vote will get critical information about registering to vote, and information vital to making a good decision when voting.”

The forum will also provide a teaching opportunity to new and future voters about the municipal functions of the city of Alton, and describe the role of the mayor. Information will also be provided regarding early voting options and locations.

The four mayoral candidates — Scott Dixon, Dan Rauschkolb, Brant Walker and Joshua Young — will be present at the forum. The candidates will introduce themselves and respond to questions prepared by high school students. The Alton School District has been extremely supportive of this forum and provided assistance to students in government classes in developing questions for the event.

“It is very important for our students and all Altonians to be involved in this forum,” said Mark Cappel, Alton School District superintendent. “This forum is of interest to me not only as the superintendent of the schools for Alton School District, but also as a resident of Alton.

“With the quality of the questions created by our students, I believe I will be able to choose by their answers which of the candidates will have the best interest of our students, our community, and our school district at heart,” he said.

While this event is open to the public, members of the youth program hope to attract a crowd of area high school students to this special voters forum.

The Youth Engagement Program has recently held poetry readings at Today’s Place, 1415 Central Ave., a youth space built by Ben Golley, and has 2 additional “poetry slams” at Today’s Place scheduled for 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 11 and March 25, and open to all area high school students. In January, the program held an Improv Night at Alton Salvation Army and plans are in the works for creating a high school-run coffeehouse in their basement. The forum will be the group’s first event open to the public. The forum will take place in the Alton YWCA’s gymnasium. Parking is available on Third St., Alton Avenue and George Street. There also is a parking lot on George Street, between Third and Fourth streets.

The Youth Engagement Program is looking for volunteers, including students who may want to assist with the election forum. For information, call Greg Gelzinnis of the Alton Salvation Army Corps at (618) 550-9291.

