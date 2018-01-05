High school to host Metro East Home and Garden Show

EDWARDSVILLE — The fifth annual Metro East Home and Garden Show will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 18, on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road.

Vendors from all over the metropolitan area will help get your 2018 garden and home improvement projects off to a great start.

Other opportunities such as shredding, recycling, and pet adoptions will be available. Speakers with expertise in home projects and gardening will share their expertise. Concessions will be available.

Vendors wishing to participate may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for information and vendor forms to reserve a booth. Sponsorships are also available and can offer great visibility opportunities for businesses.

mehgs.org

