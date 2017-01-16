High schoolers invited to explore L&C

× Expand A building on the campus of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey.

GODFREY — Area high school students are invited to spend Presidents Day at Lewis and Clark Community College for free food, student activities and prospective student information.

L&C will hold its first Campus Visit Day, in conjunction with Student Activities’ Winter Blast event, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, in The Commons, on the college’s Godfrey campus.

“Many of the high schools will be closed that day, but Lewis and Clark will not,” Vice President of Enrollment Kent Scheffel said. “We invite potential students to visit campus while classes are in session and students are here. This way, they can receive a more complete campus experience.”

Along with refreshments, students and guests can enjoy free activities, including a photo booth, caricaturist, balloon artists, DJ and contests.

Advisers and experts will be available to talk with potential students, who will also have the opportunity to tour programs and labs by request.

“We want to provide those considering L&C with a taste of campus life, while giving them an opportunity to ask any questions they may have,” Scheffel said. “This is going to be a fun and informative experience.”

Current Lewis and Clark students are encouraged to being their friends and other potential students to the event for a chance to win L&C prizes.

For information, contact Enrollment Center Director Delfina Dornes at (618) 468-5200 or ddornes@lc.edu.

