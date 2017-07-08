Highway of honor

We never lose our connection when a loved one passes, no matter how many years go by. Initially, emotions are raw and the heartache is profound; years later, the pain eases but the memories linger.

For Mary (Totora) Roberts and two other families, this year holds special significance: it’s the 50th anniversary of the death of three Wood River teenagers who died within months of one another in Vietnam.

Marine Lance Cpl. Chris Totora was just 19 when he died Oct. 25, 1967, after he was hit by enemy shrapnel in DaNang. He was the last of the three to lose his life in the unpopular war. Marine Pfc. Jim Stassi, 19, was killed in South Vietnam when he stepped on a land mine June 27, 1967. Two months later, on Aug. 10, Marine Lance Cpl. Rick Bennett, 19, was killed by enemy explosion fragments in Thua Thien while on water detail.

“I think about Chris all the time, what he would have retired from, what his life would have been like,” Roberts says. “I was 17 when he died. We were only 15 months apart, so we were close.”

About a year ago, when Roberts decided she wanted to do something to honor her brother, she approached the Wood River City Council. She said then-mayor Frank Akers told her he didn’t like changing road names and no one else seemed interested. Roberts had seen an article in the paper about a Litchfield highway that had been dedicated to Vietnam veterans, so she knew it was possible.

So Roberts reached out to state Sen. Bill Haine, who told her to write up a biography of her brother and send it to him.

“I started out with just my brother but when Sen. Haine wanted a bio of Chris, I included info on the other two boys and the article I’d read,” she said. “He thought the other two should be included because they’d gone to school together.”

Haine introduced a resolution into the Illinois Senate to change the name of part of Illinois 143; state Rep. Dan Beiser did the same in the House. In January, Senate Joint Resolution No. 2 (SJR 002) was passed. But there was a little hiccup in the process. All three names couldn’t be put on a sign together because it would be too long. It was decided that each young man would have a section named for him.

Illinois 143 from Phoebe Goldberg overpass to Sixth Street will be dedicated as the Marine Lance Cpl. Chris Totora Memorial Highway, Sixth Street to Edwardsville Road will be renamed the Marine Lance Cpl. Rick Bennett Memorial Highway, and Edwardsville Road to the Illinois 255 overpass will be renamed the Marine Pfc. Jim Stassi Memorial Highway. The dedication is expected to be at the end of the month.

Haine said he appreciated that Roberts brought this to his attention and that it was a small thing he could do.

“Vietnam was a tragic era and the men who fought and died did so for the greater good of the country," said Haine, who also served in Vietnam. "These young men stepped forward; they took the oath to defend the country. They were heroes and deserve to be recognized.”

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” Pat (Bennett) Haynes of California says. “I think of Ricky every day. He was only 19 and it’s hard to believe he’s been gone 50 years.”

Haynes was seven years older than her brother. She said the two didn’t have a lot of history but she has fond memories of the three teens coming to her house when they were off duty.

“They were definitely the ‘Three Musketeers.’ Ricky turned 19 August 1 and was killed August 10. It was heartbreaking.”

Haynes will be back in town in July for her husband’s school reunion and hopes the trip will coincide with the dedication.

“It means a lot to me,” she says. “I told Mary it was a wonderful thing to do because in California, there’s no room for (changing signs).”

When Roberts called Madilyn “Susie” Stassi with news of the dedication, it prompted Stassi to again read and reflect on letters her brother Jim sent the family.

“My brother was a giving person and not one who cared to be rewarded,” Stassi says. “The last letter we received after he died he wrote, ‘I’ll be coming home soon.’ Little did he know he’d be home way sooner than he thought and in a different way.”

