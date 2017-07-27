Highways to close on weekends for maintenance projects

COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that four routine Metro East maintenance projects will be done on condensed schedules over coming weekends to accelerate the repairs and minimize the impact to motorists.

The projects will require some expressway closures starting Friday evenings and reopening no later than the following Monday morning.

The projects are:

Bridge joint replacement at Interstate 55/70 west of Illinois 203.

Pavement patching on eastbound I-55/70 just west of Illinois 255.

Bridge painting on I-55/70 under I-255 ramps.

Microsurfacing on I-270 from east of Illinois to east of I-55/70.

Starting with the I-55/70 work west of Illinois 203 the weekend of Aug. 4, the projects will take place over multiple weekends until they are completed by Oct. 15, weather permitting. Schedule information will be provided and shared with the public several days before closures are to occur.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes during construction weekends and anticipate some longer travel times.

All of the work will be weather-dependent and coordinated to not conflict with major sporting events. No closures will take place over Labor Day weekend.

By utilizing full expressway closures and keeping construction restricted to the weekends when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time work zones are needed during heavier travel periods during the week.

Real-time traffic updates are available at gettingaroundillinois.com.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter