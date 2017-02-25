His roots run deep

Alton resident Scott Dixon has traveled the world in search of his family roots, recently getting back from the latest trip that took him to England. In the past couple years, Dixon also took two trips to Switzerland, as well as trips nearer to home, in Southern Illinois and Kentucky, as well as Rowan County, N.C., just north of Charlotte.

Scott’s worldwide search was made easy because of his job at American Airlines, which gives him free tickets to anywhere they fly.

“This is truly an incredible benefit, because I couldn’t have taken all these trips without it,” Dixon said, adding that he hopes to soon make the Family History Library in Salt Lake City his next genealogical journey.

He has a real incentive to do it sooner, rather than later, because he may lose his free flight benefits in a few months. Scott is a candidate for mayor of Alton, with the election on April 4. He’ll obviously have to quit his American Airlines job if he becomes mayor.

While his ancestral search has taken him around the world, the part of the family history he’s most proud of takes place right here in Alton. His ancestors from both sides of his family have been living here for more than 160 years.

“My ancestors on the Dixon side came here from England in 1855, and my mother’s side, the Horat family, came from Switzerland to Alton in 1852,” he said.

Dixon is part of the fifth generation of his family to live here, and the younger members of the sixth generation are still living here, too.

“It’s my hope that the Dixon family remains here for many more generations,” Dixon said.

This is part of what is motivating Dixon to run for mayor, as he noted that for most of Alton’s first 150 years, the city attracted people from all over the world.

“Once here, they usually stayed in Alton, for generation after generation,” Dixon said. “I’d sure like to see that happen again.”

Dixon is continuing the work of his mother, who began working on genealogy during the 1980s.

“Back then, genealogy was much more difficult,” Dixon said. “Today, the internet makes it much easier, but there is still much to be learned by visiting local archives, libraries, churches and cemeteries.”

Scott’s latest discovery was that a tombstone still exists for his fifth great-grandfather, William Dixon, who lived his entire life near the tiny St. Andrew church of Shotleyfield in northern England. Prominently displayed next to the church’s front door is the tombstone, which states that William Dixon died in 1769 at the age of 49.

“I have copies of his baptism record from 1720, and his burial record from 1769, so the church records confirm what’s on the tombstone,” Dixon said. “I know that William’s father was named John, and he probably died in 1723, but I can’t find records beyond that.”

Scott is convinced that William Dixon is indeed his ancestor, because an old family Bible documents the names and birth dates of his ancestors, and that they were from Shotleyfield. Copies of the records from St. Andrew Church confirm the same dates and ancestral lineage.

Visiting St. Andrew Church was a highlight of his recent trip to England.

“I got goosebumps as I stood there and placed my hand on his tombstone. I hope that someday our entire family can make the journey here, so they all can see this, too,” Dixon said. “As I said a prayer inside the church, I imagined my ancestors sitting on the same old pews that are still there in that church.”

Scott was able to bring his family with him on one of his two earlier trips to Switzerland.

“My mother had tears in her eyes as we entered St. Martin’s Catholic church in Schwyz, the picturesque town where Switzerland was founded,” Dixon said.

“My mom had copies of an old postcard showing the inside of this church. But it wasn’t until we went to Switzerland and searched the old church records, written in German no less, that we confirmed her ancestors going back to the late 1600s had once been members of this church. It is experiences such as these, being able to stand in the churches and feel the history, that truly give meaning to my ancestral search,” Dixon said.

There are many other interesting stories Dixon has uncovered during his ancestral searches. Many of his Dixon ancestors going back to England in the 1700s were stonemasons. William Dixon’s grandson, Joshua Dixon Sr., brought his family to Alton so they could continue their work here.

Joshua’s sons, Joshua Jr. and Ralph Sr., Scott’s second great-grandfather, converted to Mormonism and spent two years in Salt Lake City helping build the famous Mormon Temple.

“They knew Brigham Young, and were with his sons,” Dixon said.

Scott’s Dixon family ancestors eventually converted to Catholicism after moving back to Alton, although some of his other ancestors became Baptists and Episcopalians.

By 1858, the Dixon family had established a stone quarry on Belle Street, and established several quarries in the Hop Hollow area. They literally helped build Alton, helping build its first City Hall in 1858, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the immense walls around Loretto Towers, Alton City Cemetery, Lewis and Clark Community College, the first North Alton schoolhouse, and countless other homes, businesses, schools, churches, walls, streets and sidewalks in the area.

Scott is particularly proud that his ancestors built the granite base on which the old Elijah P. Lovejoy printing press was mounted after it was found in the river back in 1915.

In 1931, Scott’s grandfather Walter Dixon co-founded Dixon Distributing Company in Alton. The well-known company operated here for more than 75 years, eventually being managed by Scott’s father, Robert Dixon, then by Scott Dixon himself. In 2008, the family decided to sell the successful business, as rumors were circulating of a pending buyout of its primary supplier by a foreign-owned company.

Many of Scott’s ancestors also became involved in public service. Joshua Dixon Jr. became mayor of North Alton in 1901, then became an alderman for Alton itself, several years after North Alton later annexed into Alton. “Ralph Dixon Jr., my great-grandfather, was an inspector for the sewer department, then superintendent of streets for the city of Alton until retiring in 1929,” Dixon said.

“Ralph’s nephew, Arthur Dixon, worked for Alton’s street department from 1959 until his death in 1970.”

On Scott’s mother’s side, his second great-grandfather Clemens Horat was elected constable of Alton in 1874, and served as an Alton policeman until just before his death in 1887.

“I have big shoes to fill, given my family’s long history of public service here in Alton,” Dixon said. “I hope to continue that legacy as mayor, serving in a way that would make them proud. I’d like to return Alton to the growth and prosperity that existed here during all those years when my ancestors were public servants.”

Dixon went on to share some of the old Alton family names of his ancestors who are related to him in one way or another: Frohock, Clifford, Barnes, Halloran, Wickenhauser, Hanlon, Ryan, Horn, Rolla, Bell, Winkler, Hyndman, Gent, Rain, Vine, Beiser, Fitzgerald, Ruyle, Fearno, Perkins, Smith, Wegener, Meyer, Foster (founders of Fosterburg), Lenhardt and McDow (founders of Dow, Ill.).

“If I missed any close relatives, no disrespect intended,” Dixon said. “There are so many family names, I just mentioned some of the old family names most likely to be recognized by the readers.”

Some of the most interesting stories are from the family of his paternal grandmother, whose maiden name was Marie Frohock. The Frohock family came to America in the 1700s, settling in Rowan County, N.C. Scott’s fifth great-grandfather, Thomas Frohock, as well as his son, Alexander, were Rowan county clerks, surveyors and significant landowners in the region. The Frohock mansion was considered one of the grandest in the South. Thomas was also a North Carolina senator.

Thomas’ brother, John Frohock, was one of the three founders of Charlotte, N.C., as decreed in 1768 by England’s King George III, who named the new town after his wife.

“The Frohocks were a very powerful and wealthy family at the time. I wonder where all their money went?” said Dixon, who actually has a pretty good idea what happened to their money. “The Frohocks were loyalists to England, having been appointed by the English government, so after the United States won their independence, most loyalists lost their power and wealth.”

Having lost everything, they moved to Illinois a few years later in search of opportunities on the western frontier.

Scott has found it harder to find earlier records than those already discovered, which go back to the late 1600s.

“Prior to around 1700, very few countries recorded any detailed family records, and if they did, many of them are gone,” Dixon said.

But Dixon vows to continue his search.

“By remembering my ancestors and documenting their lives, this is one small way I can honor my family,” Dixon said. “I enjoy searching for records such as birth, marriage and death, but what really excites me is when I learn something about their actual life, because how they lived, loved and persevered during those more difficult times is most important to me.”

