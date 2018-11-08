Historian to outline Illinois’ origins

Historian Jon Parkin will lead Historic Elsah Foundation in a bicentennial celebration of Illinois statehood with his presentation At Last We Are a State: Illinois Territory’s Quest to Enter the Union in 1818 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at Farley’s Music Hall in Elsah.

Parkin will reveal key events leading up to Illinois becoming a territory and, subsequently, a state. He will also describe the major issues that were debated in the convention that wrote and ratified the Illinois Constitution in 1818.

Perhaps the most interesting and important event Parkin will discuss is one that occurred in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 1818. On that day, President James Monroe signed legislation that made what would have been Chicago, Wisc., into what became Chicago, Ill.

Parkin has been director of the Madison County History Museum since 2017, when he retired from a 25-year career teaching high school history. He and his wife, Vera, a professional pianist with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, live in Edwardsville.

This event will mark Historic Elsah Foundation’s commemoration of the birthday of Illinois on Dec. 3, 1818. It will be the fourth and final program in the 2018 edition of the Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by the foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

