Historians to talk about making of Lincoln movie

ELSAH | See and hear how historians at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum assisted Hollywood in making the 2012 blockbuster film, “Lincoln,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Farley’s Music Hall.

Ian Patrick Hunt, the Lincoln library’s chief of acquisitions, will present clips from the acclaimed movie together with explanations of how he and others at the Springfield museum helped Academy Award-winning actor, Daniel Day-Lewis, Pulitzer Prize author Doris Kearns Goodwin, and “Lincoln” producer Kathleen Kennedy achieve historic accuracy and authenticity in the Steven Spielberg film about the 16th president.

Daniel Day-Lewis, who played Lincoln; Goodwin and Kennedy visited Springfield and the museum in 2010 while preparing to make the film. In addition to the museum, they visited the Lincoln Home and Lincoln’s law office to absorb Lincoln’s environment.

Lewis, in particular, immersed himself into the physical world of Lincoln. At the museum, he examined special artifacts and read everything he could to make himself become the character of Lincoln on the screen.

The movie, which depicts the intense political fight to pass the slavery-ending 13th Amendment to the Constitution, is based on Goodwin’s 2005 book, “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln.”

Ian Hunt has advised on numerous publications, television programs and movies about the Civil War and Lincoln. He is also a consultant to the U.S. State Department Public Diplomacy Program.

Hunt’s presentation, From History to Hollywood: The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and Making the Movie, Lincoln, is the third of this year’s Hosmer-Williams Lectures sponsored by Historic Elsah Foundation and underwritten by Liberty Bank.

The program is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Parking is available. Refreshments will be served following the lecture.

