Historical journey enters final phases toward completion

GODFREY — The North Alton Godfrey Business Council is inviting the public to celebrate milestones and take a Stroll on the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

This event also will launch fundraising efforts as the journey enters the final phases toward completion. Benjamin Godfrey and Theron Baldwin will escort guests down the Legacy Trail at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Ahlemeyer Atrium.

The celebration will feature a delicious menu of period dining, accompanied by music of the day, a cash bar, and the opportunity to view a new documentary portraying a historical account of the life and entrepreneurial spirit of Benjamin Godfrey and his significance to Alton and Godfrey.

Advance reservations are required by Oct. 5. Additional information is available at (618) 465-6676, (618) 466-8353 or (800) 258-6645. Tickets are $50 per person and available for purchase at Liberty Bank, 2403 Homer Adams Parkway; and the Alton Convention and Visitors Bureau, 200 Piasa St in Alton. Order tickets or donate to the project by mail: P.O. Box 306, Godfrey, IL 62035. Checks should be made payable to Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail.

The purposes of this project are to provide a knowledge base for children, make the community more aware of the importance of Godfrey’s numerous contributions, preserve his scholarship and vision for future generations, and add a significant tourism piece to the region’s historical mix.

Benjamin Godfrey’s portrayal will be presented on several platforms — a 20-minute video documentary, a descriptive brochure, a self-guided audio presentation, and a curriculum developed for third- and fourth-graders — supplemented by a children’s book illustrating and telling the story of this visionary. The foundation of these informational elements will be permanent markers identifying the Godfrey and Gilman Warehouse, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the Godfrey and Gilman home sites, the Alton and Sangamon Railroad, the Godfrey Mansion, the Godfrey Cemetery, the Benjamin Godfrey Chapel, Monticello College (now Lewis and Clark Community College) and the Plank Road between Godfrey Mansion and Fourth and Belle in Alton.

A committee of historians, educators, a former site owner, local published author, foundation and municipal executives, and interested council members have been meeting for more than two years to plan, arrange promotion, raise funds, and execute this project. Other major contributors are Alton High School illustrators, local consulting firm Confluence Business Advisors and local graphic design firm Abbey Inc.

For more information about this project or the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, contact Zeke Jabusch at (618) 466-8353.

facebook.com/northaltongodfreybc

northaltongodfreybc.com

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter