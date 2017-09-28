Historical society event to feature refinery tour

The Madison County Historical Society is taking reservations for Dining in History on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the Wood River Refinery, which is celebrating its centennial.

Although guests won’t actually dine on refinery grounds, they will take a bus tour of the refinery and its museum, followed by a dinner catered by Bella Milano at the nearby Rox-Arena. After the meal, Melissa Erker will present a program about the refinery’s centennial, followed by a brief historical society annual meeting. This popular event includes the annual meeting for the purpose of nominating society board members, but any Madison County resident is invited to attend.

This is the fifth year for the event, which includes tours, programs, and fine dining at a Madison County historic site. Other venues have included the Wildey Theatre, the Melvin Price Locks and Dam, the Madison County Courthouse, and the Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant.

Seating for the bus tours is limited, so those interested are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Those with reservations will meet at the Rox-Arena at 4:15 p.m. to board buses for the tours, then return by bus to the venue for dinner and a program.

Reservations can be made by mail to the Madison County Archival Library at 801 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, or by calling (618) 656-7569 during regular hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. The after-hours number is (618) 656-3493. All reservations must be paid in advance and are non-refundable. Reservation forms are available at the Madison County Archival Library or on the society’s website. The last day to submit reservations is Oct. 30.

madcohistory.org

