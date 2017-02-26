History in the making

East Alton resident Kelli Fletcher loves the history of her village. And starting March 4, she’s not only preserving history, she’s making it too.

She and a group of volunteers have been working tirelessly for more than a year to create the village’s first history museum, an idea East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood has always wanted to implement.

“The main purpose is to get people to reflect on what’s come before us,” Silkwood said. “We just want to remember the past, and enjoy it and reflect on it.”

The mayor formed the East Alton History Committee, chaired by Fletcher, shortly after he was appointed after hearing the passion of the residents. The committee’s goal was to explore the idea of creating the museum.

“When Mayor Joe Silkwood became the mayor, he appointed me and others who shared a passion for history to the committee,” Fletcher said. “We started with approximately 10 members; now we have more than 40. This museum is absolutely needed.”

The committee searched for a location before deciding to place it in the Vital Service Building’s second floor.

“We’ve occupied the whole upstairs and have lots of displays in different rooms,” Fletcher said.

“We have an industrial section (which includes Beall Manufacturing and Illinois Power), a police department section and a fire department section.”

They will also have an entire display focused on the Wann train wreck in 1893.

“I think the committee we formed has accumulated a lot of history we thought was gone,” Silkwood said. “We needed a museum and the space it’s in is wonderful. Kelli and the volunteers have worked so hard and visitors will be fascinated by the items they have.”

Silkwood said he’s already been to the museum a few times and is excited about what this new attraction will mean to the village.

“What I’ve seen has far exceeded my expectations, and I’m sure the residents will be pleased,” Silkwood said.

Fletcher, who has worked for the village for 30 years, retired last March after serving as village water clerk. Since then, the museum has become her main focus, and she and her other committee members want to make their mark on East Alton’s rich history.

The committee took possession of the space in July and its members have since been painting, doing maintenance work, moving the items from storage to the museum and getting the displays ready.

“One of the displays we are going to have is Veteran’s Hall, which will focus on East Alton veterans who served our country,” Fletcher said. “If any resident has a photo of themselves or a relative who served, we would like to put it on display.”

Fletcher’s passion for history is mirrored in her fellow board members’ attitudes as well. The East Alton History Committee is composed of various citizens separated by decades in age, but unified in their dedication to East Alton. Fletcher said she is extremely grateful for them.

“Everyone is so passionate about East Alton’s history,” she said. “We want to preserve history, and without our amazing volunteers, we couldn’t be where we are today. I’m very thankful for everyone.”

Fletcher said the tentative museum hours are 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. During those times, anyone can walk in and get a taste of what it felt like to live in East Alton decades ago. But if you’re bringing a large group or a class of students, Fletcher said to schedule an appointment.

“We are hoping to get schools involved, too,” she said. “This is a great place for field trips or a weekend activity.”

The items in the museum have all been donated or loaned, and Fletcher is hoping the number of items they have will grow over time.

“If people have something they want to donate or loan us to put on display in the museum, they can call Village Hall at (618) 259-7522,” she said. “We encourage that.”

Once the museum opens, it will be run completely by volunteers. The grand opening will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4. During that time, the entire building will be rededicated and named after former East Alton Mayor Fred H. Bright.

