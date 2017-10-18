Hitting the Hiway

GODFREY — Following a years-long effort by the village to get the owners of the Hiway House Motor Inn to resolve safety and structural violations, a judge has decided it’s time to wipe the slate clean.

Circuit Judge David Dugan’s ruling approving the destruction of the motel was given to Mayor Mike McCormick on the morning of Oct. 12.

The motel, 3023 Godfrey Road, was cleared of its 15 to 20 remaining occupants last week with the exception of motel owner Harjeet Singh, who will be allowed to stay until Dec. 1.

“Thursday morning, (Public Safety Administrator and ESDA Deputy Director) Chris Sichra went to the site and passed out a list of different agencies that could provide housing options for the residents still in the building,” McCormick said. “They were supposed to be out that night, but some of the occupants seemed to be surprised to hear they were supposed to be vacated by then, so Mr. Singh evidently did not adhere to the court order to give them notice and help them with their living situations.”

Meanwhile, the village will be moving forward with plans to demolish the building. Within the next few weeks, the project will go out for bid (which would include asbestos removal). McCormick said he guesses the cost of tearing the building down at around $110,000.

The village will have to submit the bids to the court for approval.

“As it sits right now, we have been told the property is worth between $150,000 and $158,000. Once the building has been torn down, that property will be worth $350,000. So it’s worth more with it gone,” McCormick said.

Wells Fargo Bank has a lien on the property and had its own attorney present during the trial.

Village Attorney Tom Long said the village does not qualify for Madison County demolition funds because the village is involved in the eviction process, and also because it is HUD-funded property, which means it would have to be replaced with another HUD property, removing the opportunity for commercial development.

“It looks like we will be shouldering the burden on funding the demolition,” he said.

The village will receive a court-approved priority lien, which will be placed above the Wells Fargo lien on the property. Long said the village will most likely cover the back taxes currently owed (which could end up exceeding $40,000) in order to free up the process and receive title to the property, and that Wells Fargo is not interested in taking back the property.

Long said the first step before anything else is to have an environmental survey conducted.

The property consists of 5.4 acres, with roughly 2.5 acres consisting of a sloping hill leading to a creek.

Over the last couple of years, Godfrey attempted to work with the owners to allow time for urgent repairs such as damaged walkways, disconnected alarm systems, rotting door and window frames and other structural issues. While some of the more urgent issues were addressed, the village says there was simply not enough effort made to bring the building up to code to make negotiations fruitful.

Pictures displayed during the trial showed an abundance of mold, rodent and insect droppings and debris at the property.

“I am very happy with the way this has worked out,” McCormick said. “Residents have been asking for years when it will be torn down. I would have liked to have seen this happen already, and we as a village did all we could.”

Opened since the late 1950s or early 1960s, the motel was once a popular destination with a good reputation. During the 1970s, business was brisk until the beginning of its decline in the following decades.

“I remember in the early 1970s, there was a restaurant in there with waiters wearing tuxes and white tablecloths and the tables,” McCormick said. “It was a hot spot for a while.”

