Hoedown history lesson

If a simpler life and time is what you are looking for, the authentic “truegrass” sound of River Bend might just be the ticket. With recent changes to share with audiences, the band is ready to spend its summer on stages throughout the region.

River Bend is a traditional five-piece bluegrass band that plays classic standards and rarities, along with original pieces. Formed in 2015 in the heart of the Midwest, River Bend is dedicated to the performance and preservation of that “high lonesome sound.”

“We are a very traditional bluegrass band, and we take pride in our heritage of bluegrass music,” banjo player and vocalist Kris Shewmake said. “Bluegrass is a true American art form. It’s the most challenging yet rewarding music I’ve ever played.”

With soaring tenor harmonies and driving instrumentation, the group relives the yesteryears of bluegrass through the sounds of such greats as Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, the Stanley Brothers, and others history has allowed us to enjoy for nearly seven decades.

One noticeable difference with River Bend is its new fiddle player. The band faced a challenge after its former fiddler departed last fall.

“This might have been an easier job if we were a rock band looking for an electric guitarist,” Shewmake said. “There just aren’t that many fiddlers around.”

The band chose Ian Walsh to step into the role, a musician Shewmake said “was born with a fiddle in his hands.” Walsh began playing at age 5 under the guidance of Greg Crone and Niall Gannon. He is a teacher and first-place national Irish fiddle champion.

Walsh was awarded the Gold Congressional Medal for his work with St. Louis Irish Arts and for his excellence on the fiddle. He has since gone on to win first place in the Rockygrass bluegrass festival fiddle contest.

Walsh’s fiddle style is reflective of the instrument’s great pioneers, and he credits the late Vassar Clements as one of his biggest influences.

“It’s great to be playing in a traditional bluegrass band where it’s a group effort and not about the individual,” Walsh said.

Shewmake said the band’s primary objective is to finish its album. Recording at Sawhorse Studios in St. Louis with Jason McEntire as the engineer, the album has been a labor of love with a balance of original and traditional songs.

“We decided to record live in the studio in order to stay true to the roots of traditional bluegrass,” Shewmake said. “This means it was literally five band members in one room around microphones the same way it would have been done in the past. There was very little editing or overdubbing. We didn’t even use a metronome.”

The band plans to release “Rounding the Bend” this summer.

“We have a lot of great shows on the books for this year, with one in particular we’d like to highlight,” Shewmake said.

That show is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. Tickets can be purchased through Jacoby.

“We are really looking forward to this show,” Shewmake said. “It will be our second performance at the venue; our first was a huge success.”

More than 150 attended the show, and the band donated proceeds back to the arts center.

“We think Jacoby is a great asset to the community,” Shewmake said. “It has been instrumental in showcasing the arts, presenting great music and bringing a wealth of culture to Alton.”

Besides Walsh and Shewmake, other band members include Dustin Greer, Andy Novara and Will Miskall. All of the band’s members provide the harmonic vocals that make up its traditional bluegrass sound.

Greer, born in Grafton, plays guitar. He began playing music at age 9 and is a multi-instrumentalist, with an emphasis on traditional bluegrass guitar as well as Monroe-style mandolin. He has honed his musical craft playing in Illinois, Missouri and Colorado for bands such as Lazy Joe, Boom Chicken, Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon and renowned St. Louis bluegrass band Cumberland Gap. Greer’s high tenor lead and harmony vocals as well as his driving rhythm guitar are a highlight of the band’s sound.

Novara, of St. Louis, also is a multi-instrumentalist, originating out of Jamestown, N.D. He also began playing at an early age, and has played venues as disparate as the New York City Jazz Festival and the Station Inn by way of Nashville, Tenn. In River Bend, he plays a Monroe-style mandolin. He has an undergraduate degree in teaching and is pursuing his master’s degree in music. When not touring or gigging, he teaches at the St. Louis Folk School.

Miskall, another multi-instrumentalist, primarily plays upright bass. Originally from St. Louis as well, Miskall is a veteran to the St. Louis bluegrass scene. He has played in several regional groups, including The Local Gents, Wayward Mountaineers, Gateway Ramblers, The Foggy Memory Boys and the Grits, to name a few. A gifted musician and a talented singer, his lonesome tenor vocals make him an integral part of the band’s sound.

Shewmake, originally from Southern Illinois, developed his musical career over the years in Colorado, Tennessee and Missouri. A versatile musician who can incorporate a range of styles and techniques, he started playing the banjo at age 16. Shewmake has played in Lazy Joe, Foggy Memory Boys and The River Ramblers.

For information, contact Shewmake at (314) 359-2353 or email riverbendbluegrass@gmail.com.

riverbendbluegrass.net

facebook.com/RiverBendBluegrass

