Holiday campaign to support Metro East Humane Society

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

Metro East Humane Society plans to launch its holiday fundraising campaign Yappy Pawlidays on Thursday, Nov. 1.

The multifaceted fundraising event gives Metro East residents and business leaders the opportunity to get involved in MEHS’ mission throughout the giving season.

“Giving is easy and fun with Yappy Pawlidays — from MEHS staff and volunteers managing their own fundraising campaigns to area businesses collecting cash and supply donations on our behalf or donating a percentage of their sales, anyone can participate at any level,” said Stephanie Pfaff, development manager of MEHS.

The following local businesses will support the campaign:

· Club Whisker Bones in Glen Carbon will have a “giving” tree inside their facility where customers can remove an ornament from the tree and make a donation to support an animal at MEHS.

· Four Muddy Paws in Edwardsville is hosting its annual Pictures with Santa Benefit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, and 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to MEHS. There are limited sessions available. To schedule a photo session for your pet, call (618) 692-4729. There will also be a MEHS “giving” tree inside their store, as well as a donation box.

· Sacred Grounds in downtown Edwardsville will have an MEHS donation box inside their café. Also, on Saturday, Nov. 24, 20 percent of their sales will be donated to MEHS.

· Cleveland Heath in downtown Edwardsville will be donating 10 percent of their sales to MEHS from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.

· Mama’s Rehab in Highland will be donating 10 percent of their December sales to MEHS.

· LaBest Pet Resort in Edwardsville will have a cash donation box, supplies donation box and “giving” tree inside its facility to benefit MEHS.

· Unleashed in Troy will have a donation box to benefit MEHS.

· King Air Conditioning & Heating in Godfrey will host a donation drive for MEHS, and anyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win free St. Louis Blues tickets.

Yappy Pawlidays will also consist of a 25 Days of Christmas, where each day from Dec. 1-25 will have a specific donation request for MEHS, including products from their Amazon wish list, office supplies, fleece blankets, etc. The items will be posted on the MEHS Facebook page and website.

Business owners seeking more information can contact Stephanie Pfaff at (314) 363-4971.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter