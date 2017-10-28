Holiday decoration contest looks to lift spirits in downtown Alton

× Expand Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton

ALTON — In the spirit of Christmas, Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton will present the second annual Best Christmas Display Contest to encourage businesses along Broadway in Alton to decorate the outside of their building or choose a window to decorate with a Christmas theme.

To enter this free contest, contestants must email their business’ name, address, contact email and contact number to derrick@ddrichardson.com. Both nonprofit and for-profit businesses are eligible to enter the contest. The display will be evaluated based on three criteria:

• Most Original — different from others in an appealing or interesting way

• Most Creative — involving new ideas, stories, etc.

• Most Festive — as related to Christmas

The Best Christmas Display must be on display from Saturday, Dec. 9, through Christmas Day. Judging will take place Saturday, Dec. 23, weather permitting. The judges will pick one first-place winner for a $250 prize, and one second-place winner for a $50 prize. The Richardsons will present the cash prize to the winner the week after Christmas.

Joseph E. Hoefert, Attorney at Law P.C.; and Picture This & More also donated prize money this year. A community volunteer will help encourage more businesses along Broadway to enter the contest. Last year’s winner was The Painted Heron, owned by Julie Elmendorf.

“My wife and I like to give back in different ways,” Richardson said. “This contest is not about the money. It’s about bragging rights. It’s about Christmas spirit. This is about getting into the Christmas mood. Broadway is the one of the first streets you see when you come through Alton. Broadway is an area that we want to see revitalized.

“Who doesn’t enjoy going out to see all businesses in their neighborhood, town, or city decorated for Christmas?” he said. “Think of Main Street in the old movies decorated for Christmas. Join us in making Broadway the place to visit this Christmas season by entering the contest.”

